BKFC 82: Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens Results & Highlights

BKFC 82 goes down tonight (Saturday, October 4) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with MMA News bringing fans all the results and highlights!

The main event features former UFC welterweight turned bare-knuckle sensation Mike Perry facing off against ex-UFC featherweight veteran Jeremy Stephens in a middleweight bout for the inaugural King of Violence championship.

Meanwhile, the co-main event of BKFC 82 will crown the inaugural Queen of Violence champion as Christine Ferea squares off against Jessica Borga in a high-stakes featherweight showdown.

LET THE VIOLENCE COMMENCE!#BKFC82 | Live NOW on DAZN 👉 Buy now at https://t.co/vd8ZAEeHNR | Link in bio pic.twitter.com/aEhuRptjQe — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 4, 2025

BKFC 82 Results & Highlights

Main Card

King of Violence Championship : Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens

: Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens Queen of Violence Championship : Christine Ferea vs. Jessica Borga

: Christine Ferea vs. Jessica Borga Lightweight : Jimmie Rivera def. Timmy Mason via TKO (R3, 00:29)

: Jimmie Rivera def. Timmy Mason via TKO (R3, 00:29) Cruiserweight : Oluwale Bamgbose def. Karl Roberson via TKO (R2, 00:58)

: Oluwale Bamgbose def. Karl Roberson via TKO (R2, 00:58) Bantamweight : Quentin Gaskin def. Phil Caracappa via knockout (R1, 1:53)

: Quentin Gaskin def. Phil Caracappa via knockout (R1, 1:53) Lightweight : Jeff Lentz def. Elijah Harris via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) (R1, 2:00)

: Jeff Lentz def. Elijah Harris via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) (R1, 2:00) Lightweight : Mike Trizano def. JC Deleon via knockout (R1, 0:20)

: Mike Trizano def. JC Deleon via knockout (R1, 0:20) Heavyweight: Pat Carroll def. Aleem Whitfield via TKO (R2, 0:25)

Preliminary Card

Jmani Oliver def. Irakli Ghvinjilia via unanimous decision (48-45, 48-44, 47-45)

Justin Clarke def. Ishiah Carson via unanimous decision (50-43 x3)

Quentin Gaskin vs. Phil Caracappa

Another first-round KO!! 😤



Quentin Gaskins Knocks Out Phil Caracappa



🎟️ Buy #BKFC82 NOW at https://t.co/2p9YPKhy7k | Live NOW on DAZN | Link in Bio For More pic.twitter.com/4pfKQTCvt8 — DAZN Sport (@DAZN_Sport) October 5, 2025

Jeff Lentz vs. Elijah Harris

Back to Back knockdowns!! Jeff Lentz gets the victory !!



🎟️ Buy #BKFC82 NOW at https://t.co/2p9YPKhy7k | Live NOW on DAZN | Link in Bio For More pic.twitter.com/nTN0midgUA — DAZN Sport (@DAZN_Sport) October 4, 2025

Mike Trizano vs. JC Deleon

WOW!!!!! WHAT A KO!!!! 😱



Mike Trizano KNOCKSOUT JC Deleon in the first round!!



🎟️ Buy #BKFC82 NOW at https://t.co/2p9YPKh0hM | Live NOW on DAZN | Link in Bio For More pic.twitter.com/CNnkeaBWk1 — DAZN Sport (@DAZN_Sport) October 4, 2025

Oluwale Bamgbose vs. Karl Roberson

HE ON X GAMES MODE! Oluwale Bamgbose was having fun in there tonight!



🎟️ Buy #BKFC82 NOW at https://t.co/vd8ZAEeHNR | LIVE NOW on DAZN | Link in Bio For More pic.twitter.com/i9V5OLMfi0 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 5, 2025

Jimmie Rivera vs. Timmy Mason