BKFC 82: Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens Results & Highlights

BKFC 82 goes down tonight (Saturday, October 4) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with MMA News bringing fans all the results and highlights!
The main event features former UFC welterweight turned bare-knuckle sensation Mike Perry facing off against ex-UFC featherweight veteran Jeremy Stephens in a middleweight bout for the inaugural King of Violence championship.
Meanwhile, the co-main event of BKFC 82 will crown the inaugural Queen of Violence champion as Christine Ferea squares off against Jessica Borga in a high-stakes featherweight showdown.
BKFC 82 Results & Highlights
Main Card
- King of Violence Championship: Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Queen of Violence Championship: Christine Ferea vs. Jessica Borga
- Lightweight: Jimmie Rivera def. Timmy Mason via TKO (R3, 00:29)
- Cruiserweight: Oluwale Bamgbose def. Karl Roberson via TKO (R2, 00:58)
- Bantamweight: Quentin Gaskin def. Phil Caracappa via knockout (R1, 1:53)
- Lightweight: Jeff Lentz def. Elijah Harris via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) (R1, 2:00)
- Lightweight: Mike Trizano def. JC Deleon via knockout (R1, 0:20)
- Heavyweight: Pat Carroll def. Aleem Whitfield via TKO (R2, 0:25)
Preliminary Card
- Jmani Oliver def. Irakli Ghvinjilia via unanimous decision (48-45, 48-44, 47-45)
- Justin Clarke def. Ishiah Carson via unanimous decision (50-43 x3)
