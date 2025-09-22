BKFC President Guarantees Conor McGregor Will Compete in Bare Knuckle

BKFC president David Feldman is confident that Conor McGregor will step inside the squared circle before long.

In April 2024, McGregor announced that he’d officially become part-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, a fast-rising promotion featuring a slew of former UFC stars, including ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, Paige VanZant, and Yoel Romero. Almost immediately, speculation ran rampant as to whether or not ‘Mystic Mac’ would ever toe the line in BKFC despite still being firmly under contract with the UFC.

With McGregor seemingly confirming to the world that he will compete on the UFC’s highly anticipated card at the White House in 2026, people are now once again wondering if the former champ-champ will ever trade in his 4oz gloves for a pair of hand wraps.

“I think it depends on the outcome of the White House card, right?” Feldman told MMA Fighting of McGregor’s potential move from MMA to bare-knuckle. “If he wins the White House card, which I have every reason to believe no matter who he fights, he’s going to win because they’re going to match him… If he wins and looks good, he’s going to fight another fight. “And if that happens, then I would bet 100% he’ll fight for BKFC. Why wouldn’t he? What will he do for the valuation of the company? He’ll double or triple it, and then he just doubled or tripled his interest in this. That’s way more than he’s going to get fighting anywhere else.”

Conor McGregor Claims He Will Fight Michael Chandler at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

No official announcements have been made regarding who will compete in the nation’s capital next year, but McGregor seems confident that the event will host a long-awaited clash between himself and former Bellator champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler.

The two were rumored to fight in December 2023 following their stint as opposing coaches on TUF 31 before the bout was officially booked for UFC 303. Unfortunately, the contest was scrapped after McGregor broke his pinky toe whilst training.

Since then, it’s been a tumultous year for the Irish megastar. In late 2024, McGregor was found guilty of sexual assault, resulting in him losing millions of dollars in sponsorship deals. Then there was his failed bid at the Irish presidency.