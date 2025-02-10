BKFC President On Potential Ben Rothwell vs. Francis Ngannou Fight: ‘[PFL] Don’t Want To Partner With Us’

BKFC founder David Feldman isn’t holding much hope of the PFL allowing heavyweight star Francis Ngannou to answer Ben Rothwell’s recent callout.

Rothwell has enjoyed a fruitful stint in bare-knuckle boxing since his lengthy tenure in the UFC reached its conclusion after 17 fights back in 2021. “Big Ben” has amassed a 4-0 record under the BKFC banner with nothing but knockouts.

His latest victory was at last month’s KnuckleMania V event in Philadelphia, where the veteran heavyweight delivered an early Knockout of the Year candidate. A violent 36-second finish of Mick Terrill secured Rothwell the BKFC heavyweight title, and all eyes will certainly now be on the 43-year-old’s next outing.

The American set his sights high during his post-fight press conference, dropping the name of former UFC champion and current PFL Super Fights titleholder Francis Ngannou as a desired opponent.

During a recent interview with MMA Knockout, the BKFC president addressed that suggestion, explaining why he doesn’t see it as a possibility despite his promotion’s willingness to do business with rival organizations like the PFL.

“That would be a fantastic payday for Ben Rothwell, and I wouldn’t be opposed to something like that happening,” Feldman said. “But I just don’t think the PFL are gonna do it.

“UFC doesn’t need us, and all the rest of the promotions really don’t want to help us out because it’s just gonna help us get bigger and bigger. So, they don’t wanna do that,” Feldman continued. “They don’t wanna partner with us because they feel it’s gonna help us and not help them as much as it could because Francis Ngannou is a big name.”

Theres a new sheriff in town 🤠 Every frame of @RothwellFighter’s vicious KO last night!#KnuckleManiaV pic.twitter.com/r7C5w1cEOi — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) January 26, 2025

Ngannou has competed just once in the PFL since signing in May 2023, knocking out Renan Ferreira in quick time last October.

Having previously fought Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in boxing, “The Predator” is expected to return to the ring for his next combat sports outing.