BKFC President Claims Conor McGregor Interested In Winner of Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens

Conor McGregor has been doing a lot of talking about the UFC White House card of late, but what if he returned to action outside the UFC?

This is what was suggested by BKFC President David Feldman during a recent press conference to promote BKFC 82, which will be headlined by a King of Violence title clash featuring Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens.

McGregor had no showed the press conference, and Feldman suggested to Perry and Stephens it’s because he’s in training to face whoever wins their fight.

BKFC President David Feldman teases Conor McGregor fighting the winner of Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82 pic.twitter.com/LtrivyJF8W — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) August 21, 2025

“We were supposed to have my partner, my friend, Conor McGregor, was going to be here today, but he couldn’t make it last minute because he’s actually very, very focused,” Feldman said. “He’s focused because he said one of you two guys is probably his next fight.”

Could Conor McGregor Face Mike Perry Or Jeremy Stephens In BKFC?

McGregor, who became a part-owner of BKFC in April 2024, has previously teased about the idea of having a bout in BKFC, especially if he manages to fight out the two reported fights remaining on his current UFC deal.

McGregor also has had a couple of spats with Perry since Perry’s loss in the boxing ring to Jake Paul last year.

Of course, McGregor and Stephens also have a history, with the two having a face-off in January and Stephens being the target of McGregor’s infamous “Who the f*** is that guy?” remarks during a UFC 205 press conference in 2016.

McGregor has not fought since his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier, but he has recently been one of several fighters who have put their name in the bucket to compete on the UFC White House card in July 2026.

Perry’s fight with Stephens will be his first in BKFC since defeating Thiago Alves at Knucklemania IV in April 2024.

Stephens finished Eddie Alvarez at Knucklemania V this past January.