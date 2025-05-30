Brandon Birr on Yampier Ramirez, BKB 41, and Harold McQueen Rubber Match

Brandon Birr prepares to battle Yampier Ramirez at BKB 41 on May 31st and the former addressed the likely title eliminator stakes here as well as his history with the BKB featherweight champ when the former appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker. There are some pretty large implications for the weight class with the two top contenders in the weight class battling it out. Birr was the inaugural titleholder in BKB’s featherweight ranks and when the former champion in that division was asked about when the surging, unbeaten young contender first got on his radar, Brandon Birr said,

“He’s good. He’s a good boxer but to be 100% honest with you, he wasn’t on my radar because he’s fought; so he has two bare knuckle fights. He won both of them, he looked good, but he fought garbage cans basically. His opponents’ combined record is 0 and 4, you know. So he looked really good but he hasn’t been fighting any type of quality opponents in my opinion. But he did have a boxing career before this and he’s a good boxer.”

“I’m not taking anything away from him at all. But to give him a number one ranking above me doesn’t make any type of sense to me. Just based off of if you go just off of paper, you know, it doesn’t make any type of sense. But you know, it is what it is. It doesn’t really you know affect how I get ready for the fight or how I view the fight. He’s a good boxer and it’s going to be a fun fight. We’re going to beat the [ __ ] out of each other and somebody’s going to bleed.”

Brandon Birr on Harold McQueen trilogy and the path toward a 2nd title reign

Brandon Birr presently has a 1-1 record against the BKB titleholder in his weight category and seems focused on this weekend’s task but also hungry for a rubber match someday. When touching upon the possible chance of becoming a bare knuckle featherweight champion again and the possible chance for a tiebreaker against reigning BKB champion Harold McQueen, Brandon Birr stated.

“Harold McQueen’s the only person that’s beaten me in my combat career, you know, standing up with fists ever. I’ve been fighting for 10 years and he’s the only person to beat me with fists. So that’s; they could even keep the title. They could keep it like I don’t even give a [ __ ] about the title. They can keep that. I just want to get mine back, you know what I mean? Just to show myself that that’s the way that it is, you know.”