Conor McGregor discusses his possible future with BKFC and UFC

UFC star Conor McGregor has discussed his future fighting possibilities, whether it be with the Ultimate Fighting Championship or BKFC.

As we know, Conor McGregor is very interested in getting back in the ring or cage sooner rather than later. He has singled out next year’s UFC White House event as a possible return for him, and if that does come to fruition, you’d have to imagine he’ll square off with Michael Chandler given the history that the two share together. At the same time, he’s also heavily teased a showdown with BKFC sensation Mike Perry.

For Conor McGregor, his window for competing at the elite level obviously isn’t as big as it once was. He has plenty of options on the table, but given his commitment to the UFC, it doesn’t feel like a BKFC venture is particularly likely just yet – despite how involved he is with the promotion. Still, the Irishman is known for being a bit unpredictable, and at this point, there isn’t a whole lot that could surprise either his fans or his critics.

During a recent media scrum, Conor McGregor spoke openly about what the future holds for him in the world of fighting.

Conor McGregor discusses BKFC and UFC

“I know Dave wants me in the bare knuckle. The UFC are concocting a new contract deal or whatever’s going to happen. I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll take it day by day. But God is great and I thank him every day.”

