‘Make It Happen’ – Fans React To Jeremy Stephens Facing Off With Conor McGregor After Stopping Eddie Alvarez At BKFC KnuckleMania V

In a battle of former power-punching UFC stars, Jeremy Stephens was able to come away with a huge victory, knocking out hometown hero Eddie Alvarez in Philadelphia in the main event of BKFC’s KnuckleMania V.

The two started the fight with some feeling out before Alvarez connected with a pair of left jabs. “Lil Heathen” started to get a rhythm, but Alvarez got into his own groove, working Stephens over with crisp combinations.

The former UFC champion started to work the body in the second round, but Stephens picked up his pace and power, landing stronger shots. Alvarez, however, took back control of the fight in the second half of the round.

A right hand from “Lil Heathen” dropped Alvarez to start the third round. While “The Underground King” got back to his feet, Stephens aimed to get the finish, rushing forward and focusing on the jab.

He was able to drop Alvarez with another right hand in the round’s closing seconds, and while the Philadelphia native saw the bell, his corner elected to wave the fight off after the round, giving Stephens the victory in enemy territory.

UPSET IN PHILLY 😳



Jeremy Stephens knocks Eddie Alvarez down twice in the third round and it’s OVER!!!#KM5 | #KnucklemaniaV | #AlvarezStephens pic.twitter.com/ButSB9V1qd — DAZN Sport (@DAZN_Sport) January 26, 2025

Following his victory, Stephens had a faceoff with BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor, who once infamously asked who “Lil Heathen” was at a UFC press conference in 2016.

Conor McGregor faces off with Jeremy Stephens after his win at #KnuckleManiaV 😭



“Who the f*** is this guy. Let’s make a date, who’s gonna stop me man to man.”pic.twitter.com/lgIAVuHQXP — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 26, 2025

Fans React As Jeremy Stephens Forces Corner Stoppage Of Eddie Alvarez, Faces Off With Conor McGregor

I don't care. Jeremy Stephens vs. Conor McGregor in BKFC. Make it happen. I'm here for it. #KnucklemaniaV — Jay Pettry (@jaypettry) January 26, 2025

Seeing Jeremy Stephens beat up Eddie Alvarez pic.twitter.com/qWoeVKgPzL — Cheeseycat🇿🇦 (@ProchazkaSzn) January 26, 2025

The real hardest hitting 145er!!!



Jeremy Stephens was disrespected by the promotion and a Middleweight UFC fighter. Stephens just outbrawled Eddie Alvarez in Eddie's hometown #KM5 https://t.co/8ZvwWzwjtL — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) January 26, 2025

Jeremy Stephens was 2-7, 1 NC in his last 10 MMA bouts.



Now 3-0 in #BKFC. Congrats.#KnuckleManiaV — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 26, 2025

If Conor ever does fight BKFC, they should make sure his first fight is Jeremy Stephens #knucklemaniav



Built in story line. Give Jeremy a chance to avenge this🔽 pic.twitter.com/mgN2WBiogG — Michael Russo (@MRussoKOB) January 26, 2025

Jeremy Stephens has seriously made the most of his post-UFC run:

– FOTY contender with Clay Collard in 2022

– Entertaining boxing match with Jose Aldo

– 3-0 in @bareknucklefc with a huge win against Eddie Alvarez in Philadelphia



2025 the year of Lil Heathen? #KnuckleManiaV pic.twitter.com/OaL4Ve1WeV — Liahm O'Brien (@LiahmO_Writing) January 26, 2025

Who would have ever thought that Conor McGregor would 1 day fight BKFC Champion Jeremy Stephens "Who the fuck is that guy!" Famous Quote 👀💀😂 #knucklemaniav pic.twitter.com/HfCnoZBlol — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) January 26, 2025

Stephens now improves to 3-0 in the BKFC ring, having previously finished Jimmie Rivera and scored a decision over Bobby Taylor at BKFC 56 and BKFC 65, respectively.

Alvarez, meanwhile, now falls to 1-2 in the promotion, having defeated Chad Mendes at BKFC 41 but lost to Mike Perry for the King of Violence Championship at BKFC 56.