‘Make It Happen’ – Fans React To Jeremy Stephens Facing Off With Conor McGregor After Stopping Eddie Alvarez At BKFC KnuckleMania V

In a battle of former power-punching UFC stars, Jeremy Stephens was able to come away with a huge victory, knocking out hometown hero Eddie Alvarez in Philadelphia in the main event of BKFC’s KnuckleMania V.
The two started the fight with some feeling out before Alvarez connected with a pair of left jabs. “Lil Heathen” started to get a rhythm, but Alvarez got into his own groove, working Stephens over with crisp combinations.
The former UFC champion started to work the body in the second round, but Stephens picked up his pace and power, landing stronger shots. Alvarez, however, took back control of the fight in the second half of the round.
A right hand from “Lil Heathen” dropped Alvarez to start the third round. While “The Underground King” got back to his feet, Stephens aimed to get the finish, rushing forward and focusing on the jab.
He was able to drop Alvarez with another right hand in the round’s closing seconds, and while the Philadelphia native saw the bell, his corner elected to wave the fight off after the round, giving Stephens the victory in enemy territory.
Following his victory, Stephens had a faceoff with BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor, who once infamously asked who “Lil Heathen” was at a UFC press conference in 2016.
Fans React As Jeremy Stephens Forces Corner Stoppage Of Eddie Alvarez, Faces Off With Conor McGregor
Stephens now improves to 3-0 in the BKFC ring, having previously finished Jimmie Rivera and scored a decision over Bobby Taylor at BKFC 56 and BKFC 65, respectively.
Alvarez, meanwhile, now falls to 1-2 in the promotion, having defeated Chad Mendes at BKFC 41 but lost to Mike Perry for the King of Violence Championship at BKFC 56.