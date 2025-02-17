Conor McGregor Hints At BKFC’s Biggest Signing Yet: ‘Stay Tuned…’

Conor McGregor is teasing what could be BKFC’s most monumental signing yet — MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko.

Since becoming a part owner of BKFC in April last year, “The Notorious” has injected fresh energy into the promotion, reigniting its buzz and mainstream appeal. McGregor has also vowed to elevate the sport to new heights by bringing in marquee talent.

During a press conference on Sunday to promote BKFC Florence, set for April 26, McGregor dropped a tantalizing hint that Emelianenko could soon join the promotion as part of their ongoing push to elevate the sport.

The Irishman’s attention piqued when a reporter lauded his achievements, drawing comparisons to legends like Emelianenko and Royce Gracie.

“Fedor Emelianenko?” McGregor said. “Stay tuned, we might have some announcement with Fedor Emelianenko. Hey Fedor, we’re waiting. Some news might be coming with Fedor Emelianenko. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is signing and acquiring the best fighters of all time, past, present and future, and everyone wants to be a part of this.”

“The Last Emperor,” hailed as one of the greatest heavyweight fighters in MMA history, was last seen competing at Bellator 290 in February 2023. His final outing concluded in disappointment as he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Ryan Bader in their rematch.

Since hanging up his gloves, Emelianenko has offered few hints of a comeback to active competion. The 48-year-old Russian boasts a storied MMA record of 40-7, featuring victories over legends like Mirko Cro Cop, Mark Coleman, Kevin Randleman and Andrei Arlovski, among others.