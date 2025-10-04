‘Man Was Born For The Sport’ – Fans React As Mike Perry Wrecks Jeremy Stephens To Crown Himself ‘King Of Violence’ Title At BKFC 82

Mike Perry reigns supreme as the true “King of Violence.”
On Saturday night, Perry made his long-awaited return to the squared circle after more than a year away, headlining BKFC 82 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where he took on fellow former UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens.
“Platinum” began the first round cautiously and absorbed a heavy right hand from Stephens but managed to weather the storm. In the second round, Perry turned the tide, pressing forward and landing devastating left hands that gradually wore down his opponent.
Perry turned up the heat in the third round, landing a vicious left hand that sent “Lil’ Heathen” to the canvas for the first time. Not content to stop there, Perry dominated the fourth, flooring Stephens twice more, with veteran showing resilience by getting back up each time and continuing the fight despite mounting punishment.
In the final round, “Platinum” sealed the deal with a sharp left-right combo that sent Stephens to his knees. “Lil’ Heathen ” got up, only to be dropped again as Mike Perry pressed the attack with relentless right hands. After multiple knockdowns, the referee finally stopped the fight at 1:35 into the round.
Fans React As Mike Perry Crushes Jeremy Stephens At BKFC 82
Fans flooded social media with reactions to Mike Perry’s commanding destruction of Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82, hailing “Platinum” for his performance and speculating on potential matchups for the newly crowned “King of Violence”.
With the victory, Mike Perry extended his perfect BKFC record to 6-0, boasting dominant stoppage wins over notable names like Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, Thiago Alves, and now Jeremy Stephens.
“Platinum” also carries a professional MMA record of 14-8, including a 7-8 stint in the UFC.