Mike Perry, Jeremy Stephens Get Physical In Build Up To BKFC 82 King Of Violence Title Bout

When Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens was first booked for a King of Violence bout at BKFC 82, you already knew there was going to be physicality. But some of that physicality showed weeks before the two are scheduled to enter the ring and throw down.

Both Perry and Stephens were present at BKFC 80, which took place on September 10 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The two were at one point both brought into the Squared Circle, taking part in a segment during the event to promote the highly anticipated outing.

As the promotion ended, however, Perry and Stephens faced off. There, the two exchanged words before Perry shoved Stephens. “Lil’ Heathen” attempted to respond with the two having a brief scuffle before officials and security intervened.

I CANT WAIT! PERRY vs STEPHENS OCT 4 in NEWARK! #BKFC82 | Exclusively on DAZN pic.twitter.com/7buAFDBZG8 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) September 13, 2025

Perry and Stephens got nose-to-nose again before each was led away from the ring.

The bout is one of the BKFC’s most prominent ever given the finisher status and violent intensity of both men, as well as their past UFC experience. It’s also been previously teased that Conor McGregor may want to face the winner in his own potential BKFC debut down the line — especially if Perry wins, given their history.

This will be Perry’s sixth BKFC bout, and he is currently a perfect 5-0 in the promotion. Perry originally became the King of Violence with a finish of Eddie Alvarez in December 2023. This will be Perry’s first BKFC bout since stopping Thiago Alves in a minute at Knucklemania IV in April 2024.

Stephens is 3-0 in BKFC thus far, coming into this bout off his own finish of Alvarez at Knucklemania V this past January.

BKFC 82 takes place on October 4 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.