What Makes Yoel Romero So Special? UFC All-Time Great Breaks Down His BKFC 80 Knockout

Yoel Romero is truly something special.

After making his mark in the world’s biggest mixed martial arts promotions—Strikeforce, the UFC, Bellator, and PFL—Romero has made the move to boxing where, despite being 48-years-old, he continues to dominate the competition. After scoring a pair of highlight-reel finishes under the Dirty Boxing Championship banner, ‘Soldier of God’ made his bare-knuckle debut earlier this month and did it yet again, finishing Theo Doukas via a vicious second-round KO.

48 year old Yoel Romero getting KO wins in BKFC 😂 pic.twitter.com/nJT14nZJp7 — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) September 13, 2025

Looking back on the Cuban’s impressive performance at BKFC 80, former UFC and ONE world champion Demetrious Johnson commended Romero’s ability to take control of every environment he steps into, whether it be a ring, a cage, or an Octagon.

“The movement, the constant rhythm change, the constant in and out rhythm, high guard, dropping in the right hand or straight shots down the middle of that guy’s guard was pretty much the story of the fight,” Johnson said via his YouTube channel. “All right, here we go. By that rhythm in the B. Boom. Right here. Boom. Right down the middle. Right down the middle. Look at his—look at his face. Look, man. Look at the blood just drop right here. Look at this. Then whack. Like, he’s just able to dictate what the guy’s going to do and move a certain way and be able to land those shots. My goodness.” “I think the biggest thing is Yoel’s movement, him putting things down the middle of the pipe on his opponent and then constantly just being active. Being absolutely active.”

What’s next for Romero remains to be seen, but after his impressive showing in Hollywood, Florida, the ‘Soldier of God’ could already be queued up for a shot at the BKFC heavyweight crown.