Yoel Romero Destroys Opponent In BKFC Debut With Vicious Round 2 Knockout

Yoel Romero showed at 48 that he still has everything it takes to shake the combat sports world.

On Friday night, Romero stepped into gloveless combat for the first time at BKFC 80, held at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, where he squared off against fellow debutant Theo Doukas in a heavyweight showdown.

Image: @bareknucklefc/Instagram

Although the “Soldier of God” took a measured approach in the opening round while his opponent held firm, the momentum swung violently in the second. The former Olympic medalist unleashed his trademark explosiveness, dropping Doukas three times in brutal fashion.

Reeling from a deep cut on his forehead, Doukas was unable to answer the count after the third knockdown, forcing the referee to wave it off at the 1:56 mark and awarding Romero a devastating TKO victory.

When Did Yoel Romero Part Ways With UFC?

After his unsuccessful attempt to capture the middleweight title against then-champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 248 in March 2020, Yoel Romero’s run in the Octagon ended abruptly, despite having three fights left on his contract.

Fans acknowledge @YoelRomeroMMA's effort as he leaves the arena after #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/GVbZMRcVRt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 8, 2020

Following his UFC exit, the “Soldier of God” made the move to Bellator, where he went 3-2 and battled his way to a light heavyweight title shot against Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 297, ultimately dropping a decision.

His chapter with the promotion closed in February 2024 at the PFL vs. Bellator crossover event, where Romero capped off his run in style with a unanimous decision victory over former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos.

Romero also tested himself under the unconventional ruleset of Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing Championship, where he showcased his power with back-to-back stoppage wins, first against Duane Crespo in November 2024 and then with a finish over Ras Hylton this past March.