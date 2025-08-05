Yoel Romero Set To Make Bareknuckle Boxing Debut At BKFC 80

Yoel Romero now has a date and opponent locked in for his bareknuckle debut.

Last month, BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor officially welcomed 48-year-old Romero to the promotion’s roster. While now part of BKFC, the former UFC title challenger retains the freedom to compete in MMA and collaborate with other organizations as he pleases.

YOEL ROMERO HAS SIGNED TO BKFC! pic.twitter.com/n4h3yMKg74 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) July 10, 2025

Though the “Soldier of God” may be BKFC’s biggest attraction right now, promotion founder David Feldman previously admitted that many fighters backed out once Romero’s arrival was confirmed. But now, he finally has someone willing to step into the squared circle.

Yoel Romero To Clash With Fellow Debutant At BKFC 80

On Tuesday, BKFC officially announced that Yoel Romero will make his bareknuckle boxing debut in a heavyweight showdown against a fellow newcomer at BKFC 80, set for September 12 at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The upcoming card will be headlined by a heavyweight rematch between Leonardo Perdomo and Arnold Adams.

YOEL ROMERO MAKES HIS BKFC DEBUT SEPTEMBER 12th AGAINST THEO DOUKAS!#BKFC80 | Sept 12 | Tix on sale at https://t.co/LJX5urGSHu pic.twitter.com/zzUpwCEejh — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) August 5, 2025

Romero’s most recent outings came under the unique ruleset of Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing Championship, where he secured stoppage victories over Duane Crespo in November and Ras Hylton this past March. “Soldier of God” parted ways with the UFC after a failed middleweight title bid against Israel Adesanya at UFC 248 in March 2020.

The former Olympic silver medalist transitioned to Bellator, where he compiled a 3-2 record and earned a shot at the light heavyweight title against Vadim Nemkov. Yoel Romero’s Bellator stint came to a close at the PFL vs. Bellator crossover event in February 2024, where he secured a unanimous decision win over UFC title challenger Thiago Santos.

Meanwhile, Doukas brings a 2-2 professional MMA record into his BKFC debut, with both of his wins coming via stoppage. His most recent MMA outing took place in April 2024 at Fierce FC 31, where he suffered a second-round submission loss to Cole Shafer. The American also holds a 1-0 record in professional boxing.