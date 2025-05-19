“There Are Levels to This Game”: Heavyweight Boxing Champ Warns Jake Paul Over Anthony Joshua, Dubois Callouts

Boxing heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker has issued a warning to Jake Paul after the American influencer-turned-boxer called out top-tier heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois.

Joseph Parker, who holds teh WBO interim heavyweight title, cautioned Jake Paul about the risks of stepping up against elite fighters with extensive experience in the sport. Speaking in an interview, Parker explained:

“Whatever Jake Paul is doing right now, he should stick to it because that is what is working for him. When you start messing with fighters that have been doing this longer than you have – and who have also achieved massive things in the sport, it can get dangerous for you. If Jake Paul genuinely wants to challenge these guys [Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua], then credit to him for having the bravery and courage within himself. However, there are levels to this game. Anthony Joshua will knock him out. I am not sure what round but if AJ lands clean, he will knock Jake Paul out.” He said to Casino Hawks – who offer the latest UK Casino Sites.

Image: @jakepaul/Instagram

Jake Paul has made headlines by calling out established heavyweights, including Dubois, who recently invited Paul to fight for the heavyweight championship following Paul’s victory over Mike Tyson. Despite the public challenge, there are currently no confirmed plans for a bout between Paul and Dubois.

Jake Paul, 28, began his boxing career in 2020 after rising to fame as a social media influencer and actor. He holds a professional record of 10 wins and one loss, with seven victories by knockout. Most of his opponents have been celebrities, MMA fighters, or athletes from other sports, with his only defeat coming against Tommy Fury in 2023. Paul has since returned to winning ways, defeating Nate Diaz, Andre August, Ryan Bourland, Mike Perry, and most notably, Mike Tyson in a high-profile event.

Image: @jakepaul/Instagram

Joseph Parker, 33, is a seasoned heavyweight who won the WBO world title in 2016 and has fought top contenders throughout his career. Parker’s record stands at 36 wins and 3 losses, with 24 victories by knockout. He has faced and beaten notable opponents such as Andy Ruiz Jr., Deontay Wilder, and Zhilei Zhang, and suffered defeats only to elite fighters like Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, and Joe Joyce. Joseph Parker’s recent form includes a series of wins, positioning him for another world title shot.

As Paul continues to pursue high-profile opponents, the debate over his place in tboxing remains active. For now, Parker’s message is clear: there are levels in boxing.