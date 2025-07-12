‘A Bust’ – Fans React To Katie Taylor Sweeping Trilogy With Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are two of the best women’s boxers of all-time, and their rivalry has been nothing but epic. The third fight proved to be completely different from their first two meetings; however, the result was the same — Taylor getting her hand raised and retaining the undisputed women’s super lightweight championship.

The trilogy fight headlined the first all-women’s boxing card — featuring a Guinness World Record 17 titles on the line — on July 11 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The first two rounds did not feature much action, as both women looked to find their groove and judge their opponent’s rhythms and attacks. The third round saw flashbacks to the first two fights, as Serrano got aggressive with flurries a couple of times — only to get hit with counterpunches from Taylor.

After a clear fourth round for Taylor, the fifth round was once again super close, with more technical fighting than the aggressive kind. Serrano picked up the aggression in the sixth round, but the fight returned to its strategic-based pace in round seven.

That pace continued for the remainder of the fight, as the final three rounds all could have fallen either way. One judge, in fact, did score the fight a 95-95 draw; however, Taylor took the fight with 97-93 totals on the other two scorecards.

Not going to lie Taylor vs Serrano 3 was a bust. Most boring fight on the whole card. #TaylorSerrano3 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/aPRFpRKEbA — TRTS🎙️🍻🎮 (@TheRyanTShow) July 12, 2025

As much as I wanted Serrano to win..she just didn’t do anything other than air box for 10 rounds. Landing 4 punches when you’ve thrown 40 is not going to win the fight. #TaylorSerrano3 pic.twitter.com/058JQVvKjp — GucciGandhi (@GucciGandhi_GG) July 12, 2025

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano highlights #TaylorSerrano3 pic.twitter.com/2c9jwnObgP — THE MMA MUSE 🥽 (@TheMMAMuse17) July 12, 2025

If you watched this fight you are a witness to legalized bank robbery.#TaylorSerrano3 pic.twitter.com/RD3xEKK4Nb — MR. PTO (@EchoMeldRadio) July 12, 2025

Correct decision. Taylor landed the cleaner and more effective punches.



I wanted Serrano to win but she was swinging and missing. #TaylorSerrano3 pic.twitter.com/hTC3PrIUYk — DylanH (@DylanHa91785003) July 12, 2025

Katie Taylor is the greatest female boxer of all time 🇮🇪



Prove us wrong 👇 #TaylorSerrano #TaylorSerrano3 pic.twitter.com/CLf6HLwa0i — Boxing Fightzone (@BFightzone) July 12, 2025

Taylor and Serrano first clashed in 2022, with Taylor retaining the undisputed title in a controversial unanimous decision. The same occurred in their second meeting this past November as part of the undercard for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul.

Taylor, a gold medalist at the 2012 Olympics, became undisputed champion when she claimed the WBC women’s super lightweight title from Delfine Persoon in June 2019 as part of the Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. undercard. Taylor retained the undisputed title seven consecutive times. She’d drop the titles to Chantelle Cameron in May 2023 but regained the gold that November.

Taylor is responsible for three of the four losses in Serrano’s career. Serrano has previously won nine major world titles across seven weight classes — and is the only Puerto Rican boxer to win world titles in more than four weight divisions. Serrano most recently a female featherweight champion, becoming undisputed champion with a win over Ericka Cruz in 2023.