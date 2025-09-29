UFC Legend Alexander Gustafsson Reportedly In Deep Negotiations To Make His Boxing Debut Under Misfits Banner

Alexander Gustafsson could be back in action soon, though not inside the cage.

Even without a title to his name, Gustafsson earned recognition as one of the UFC’s premier light heavyweights, compiling an impressive record against elite competition thoughout his MMA career before retiring in 2022.

Image: UFC.com

However, according to a recent report from Swedish outlet Frontkick.online, “The Mauler” is gearing up for a fresh innings in combat sports, as he is reportedly in advanced talks to make his professional boxing debut with Misfits.

The report further noted that the former multi-time UFC title challenger could square off against a fellow Octagon veteran, should everything align as expected.

Exclusive 🚨 UFC Hall of Famer and three-time title contender Alexander Gustafsson 🇸🇪 turns to boxing. ”The Mauler” is currently in advanced negotiations with @MisfitsBoxing to face a fellow UFC veteran in the boxing ring, according to Frontkick’s sources. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/EQIHG4LKCp — Frontkick.online (@FrontkickOnline) September 27, 2025

When Was Alexander Gustafsson’s Last UFC Fight?

Alexander Gustafsson initially seemed to step away from active competition following a fourth-round submission defeat to former title challenger Anthony Smith at UFC Stockholm in June 2019.

However, in June 2020, Gustafsson announced he would come out of retirement to make his UFC heavyweight debut. He faced former champion Fabrício Werdum at UFC Fight Island 3 in July, but the return didn’t go as planned, as he suffered a first-round submission loss.

The 38-year-old Swede remained inactive for another two years before returning to the Octagon in July 2022, moving back down to light heavyweight to face Nikita Krylov at UFC London. Unfortunately, his comeback was cut short, as he suffered a first-round knockout loss.

The UFC Hall of Famer was ultimately released from his contract in December 2024. “The Mauler” later signed with the nascent Global Fight League (GFL MMA), but the promotion folded before hosting a single event due to unmet financial obligations.

Alexander Gustafsson boasts a professional MMA record of 18-8, including a 10-8 mark in the UFC, highlighted by impressive victories over notable fighters such as Glover Teixeira, Jimi Manuwa, and Matt Hamill.