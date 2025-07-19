“An Absolute Disgrace To The Sport” – Fans & Fighters React As Jake Paul Stares Down With New Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk

The eyes of the boxing world were all on Oleksandr Usyk on July 19, as he put a beating on Daniel Dubois en route to a fifth-round knockout to once again become the undisputed heavyweight champion.
In the midst of celebrating Usyk as a GOAT in the sport, thoughts will now turn toward who will be next to face Usyk. And that’s when Jake Paul stepped forward.
Paul was present in Saudi Arabia for the Usyk-Dubois 2 showdown and entered the ring following the fight, staring down with the new two-time undisputed heavyweight champion and indicating his intentions to challenge the Ukranian world champion.
Paul stated his intentions are to face former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua next and challenging Usyk.
On social media, however, Paul stated he’s like to face Usyk in an MMA bout.
Boxing World Reacts To Jake Paul Staring Down Oleksandr Usyk After Undisputed Heavyweight Title Win
Jake Paul fought Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. last month, taking a decision win in a highly lackluster, one-sided affair. The WBA has since ranked Paul at No. 14 in its cruiserweight rankings, allowing Paul to potentially challenge for a world championship.
What comes next for Usyk if he wants to remain undisputed champion, however, may come at the mercy of others. The WBO has indicated it will enact to make its interim heavyweight champion, Joseph Parker, as the next mandatory challenger for Usyk.