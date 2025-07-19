“An Absolute Disgrace To The Sport” – Fans & Fighters React As Jake Paul Stares Down With New Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk

The eyes of the boxing world were all on Oleksandr Usyk on July 19, as he put a beating on Daniel Dubois en route to a fifth-round knockout to once again become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

In the midst of celebrating Usyk as a GOAT in the sport, thoughts will now turn toward who will be next to face Usyk. And that’s when Jake Paul stepped forward.

Paul was present in Saudi Arabia for the Usyk-Dubois 2 showdown and entered the ring following the fight, staring down with the new two-time undisputed heavyweight champion and indicating his intentions to challenge the Ukranian world champion.

Jake Paul vs Usyk?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OznByfMEMs — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) July 19, 2025

Paul stated his intentions are to face former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua next and challenging Usyk.

On social media, however, Paul stated he’s like to face Usyk in an MMA bout.

First AJ then OU. Book it — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 19, 2025

Congrats to one of the greatest heavyweights of all time @usykaa on a huge win. I respect you a lot. Now we do an MMA match for the world @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/1MgsKyG13z — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 19, 2025

Boxing World Reacts To Jake Paul Staring Down Oleksandr Usyk After Undisputed Heavyweight Title Win

Letting Jake Paul anywhere near Usyk is an absolute disgrace to the sport😂 https://t.co/PEXgQPO582 — Stefan (@STEFANCOYS) July 19, 2025

Why the fuck are we having Usyk and Jake Paul face off pic.twitter.com/C5xhBzzSLF — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) July 19, 2025

Me watching Oleksandr Usyk beat the absolute fuck out of Jake Paulpic.twitter.com/HoI3UUi5jw https://t.co/xLXDkvPUQA — TheSportsAlien 💎 🇮🇪 (@Sports_Alien_OG) July 19, 2025

Its funny when you think about it because next year we could genuinely have to watch Usyk Vs Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/0lu4xPm4ZV — TheSportsAlien 💎 🇮🇪 (@Sports_Alien_OG) July 19, 2025

As usual Jake Paul trying gain attention. He cant stand the fact usyk and dubious are a bigger draw than him. Mr 25k ppv buys lol https://t.co/Z00cUWWqmF — Infamous (@_Mo2001_) July 19, 2025

Who let Jake Paul into the arena? Never mind the ring? Plssss give Jake Paul 6 minutes with an actual boxer and he’d learn that you don’t play boxing. I’d pay to watch Usyk Paul. Vegetable. — It's 5am™ Somwhere (@5amMorgan92) July 19, 2025

Jake Paul fought Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. last month, taking a decision win in a highly lackluster, one-sided affair. The WBA has since ranked Paul at No. 14 in its cruiserweight rankings, allowing Paul to potentially challenge for a world championship.

What comes next for Usyk if he wants to remain undisputed champion, however, may come at the mercy of others. The WBO has indicated it will enact to make its interim heavyweight champion, Joseph Parker, as the next mandatory challenger for Usyk.