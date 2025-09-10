Andrew Tate Responds to ‘Desperate’ Darren Till: “Fighting me is life changing money”

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has made it clear that he would be interested in a boxing match against Darren Till.

As we know, Andrew Tate has been a pretty big name in the news cycle over the course of the last few years. His controversial statements and views have landed him in hot water on more than one occasion, and beyond that, he’s currently involved in some legal issues that have led to a great deal of debate regarding his imminent future.

Darren Till, meanwhile, is enjoying life outside of the UFC as he continues to build a name for himself as something of a juggernaut in the ‘influencer boxing’ scene. Recently, he’s made it known that he wants to throw down with Andrew Tate.

In a reply posted to social media, Andrew Tate issued a warning to Till whilst also praising him.

Andrew Tate responds to Darren Till's callout:



"I understand fighting me is life changing money for you (not me). But there's no need for name calling… I'm the superstar here. Talk nicely and I'll reply to your team's desperate messages." 👀😳



🎥 @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/da13CGkjMh — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 9, 2025

“Darren I think you’re hilarious. Always enjoyed your antics and humor. Also seen your career and respect it, you’re well liked in my circles. The fight would be great! I understand fighting me is life changing money for you (not me).

“But there’s no need for name calling. I really don’t like all that clown s*** and being rude etc. We’re both professionals here. I find it rude and if that’s the way you’re trying to get the fight it won’t happen. I’m the superstar here. Talk nicely and I’ll reply to your team’s desperate messages.”

Will it happen? We’ll have to wait and see.