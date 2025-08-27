Andrew Tate Reportedly In Deep Negotiations For Misfits Boxing Heavyweight Debut In Late 2025

Andrew Tate could be returning to combat sports before year’s end.

Tate is one of the most polarizing social media figures, drawing widespread criticism for his misogynistic views while still maintaining a strong following among young men worldwide.

Before rising to infamy for his controversial rhetoric, the 38-year-old American-born Brit made his name as a professional kickboxer, amassing a reported record of 76-9-1 with 32 victories coming by way of stoppage.

“Cobra” last competed in December 2020, earning a second-round TKO win under a regional promotion in Bucharest, Romania. Though absent from official competition since, he frequently showcases sparring footage on social media to remind fans of his fighting pedigree.

Image: @Cobratate/X

Andrew Tate Reportedly Closing In On Misfits Boxing Deal

On Tuesday, combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani reported that Andrew Tate is in advanced discussions to make his Misfits Boxing debut in a heavyweight clash slated for later this year.

Reports also suggest that a formal confirmation of Tate’s involvement could arrive as early as this Saturday during the Misfits Boxing 22 event in Manchester, England.

Andrew Tate, the controversial kickboxer turned influencer, is in advanced talks with Misfits to compete in a heavyweight boxing match by the end of the year.



“Cobra” and his younger brother, Tristan Tate are entangled in a web of legal battles, facing a slew of grave allegations ranging from sexual assault and human trafficking to money laundering and leading an organized crime ring accused of exploiting women.

The Tate brothers were arrested in Romania in 2022 on these charges and remain under scrutiny, with an additional criminal investigation currently underway in Florida.