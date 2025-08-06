People Want to See Anthony Joshua Knock Out Jake Paul – Insiders Say it Is Likely To Happen

Will people pay big money to see Jake Paul get knocked out?

After a string of victories over past-their-prime MMA and boxing stars, ‘The Problem Child’ is targeting a clash with the former unified heavyweight world champion, claiming that he would “f***ing beat Anthony Joshua’s a**.” Initially, the callout was disregarded by fans and pundits alike, many of them accusing Paul of clout chasing.

That was until famed British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn insisted that a fight between the two was a “very real” possibility, putting the odds of it happening at “50/50.”

Despite coming off a tough loss against Daniel Dubois in his last outing, Joshua is still considered to be one of the heavyweight division’s premiere knockout artists, and Ariel Helwani believes people will pay big money to see him send Jake Paul to the shadow realm.

“People will tune in and people will pay the hard-earned cash just to see AJ knock him out,” Helwani said on Ariel x Ade. “For AJ, this is just—I mean, stealing candy from a baby.”

Tyson Fury ready to bet big on Jake Paul against Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul’s recent victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. drew a lot of criticism from fight fans as it appeared the two were phoning it in — a similar complaint lobbed at Paul’s highly anticipated and mildly-received clash against boxing icon ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in November.

Thus far, Paul has only fought one “legitimate” active boxer in his career, that being Tyson Fury’s little brother, Tommy Fury. Paul ended up losing the bout via split decision, handing him his first and only loss thus far.

According to Gambling 911, Paul only has a 7.7% chance of beating Joshua, but that won’t stop the elder Fury from plunking down a million dollars on ‘The Problem Child.’