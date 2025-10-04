Bryan Battle Set To Return To Dirty Boxing On Oct. 30 Against Nate Diaz Teammate Weeks After PFL Signing

Bryan Battle is booked for his sophomore Dirty Boxing appearance.

The past few months have been a rollercoaster for Battle. It all started when he was abruptly released from the promotion after missing weight for his middleweight clash against Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC 319 in August.

Just two weeks later, “The Butcher” found a new fighting home, signing with Dirty Boxing, the hybrid combat promotion co-owned by Mike Perry and Jon Jones. In his promotional debut, the 31-year-old North Carolinian scored a lightning-fast 56-second knockout of Derik de Freitas at DBX 3 on August 29.

Bryan Battle wins his first fight since his unexpected UFC release.



He beat Derik de Freitas by TKO in just 56 seconds at #DBX3 in Miami. pic.twitter.com/Si75ny4Nl2 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) August 30, 2025

After his victory, Battle inked a deal with UFC’s rival promotion, PFL, last month.

Image: UFC.com

Bryan Battle To Face Nicholas Kohring In DBX 4 Co-Main Event On Oct. 30

Earlier this week, the promotion announced that Bryan Battle is set to make his second appearance with Dirty Boxing, taking on Nicholas Kohring in the co-main event of DBX 4 on October 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

DBX 4 will be headlined by a heavyweight clash, pitting Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson against Bellator veteran Billy Swanson.

BREAKING: @BryanBattle10 is BACK Oct. 30th in the Co-Main Event! 🔥



After making a statement at DBX 3, he’s heading to Nashville for DBX 4—and he’s coming for more blood.



His opponent: Nick Kohring — a 13-2 MMA veteran, training with @NateDiaz209. He’s coming off a brutal… pic.twitter.com/71qVKsgitl — Dirty Boxing Championship (@DirtyBoxing_) October 1, 2025

“The Butcher” holds a professional MMA record of 13-2 with one no contest. He concluded his UFC stint with a 7-1 record and one no contest, racking up five stoppage victories and claiming two Performance of the Night bonuses during his run.

Meanwhile, Kohring, a teammate of UFC legend Nate Diaz, last competed at BKFC 59 in March 2024, where he secured a first-round knockout over Kyle McElroy. “Killshot” holds a professional MMA record of 13-2, with an impressive 12 victories coming by way of stoppage.

Image: @killshotmma/Instagram



