Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Finally Official For September In Las Vegas

After months of rumors, reports, and speculations, two of the greatest boxers in the world today will finally clash.

Following Canelo Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight title win over William Scull in Saudi Arabia, Turki Alalshikh brought Terence Crawford into the ring and announced that the long-awaited bout between the two is now officially booked.

Alvarez and Crawford will meet in a 12-round clash for Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight championship on September 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“I’m the best, that’s why [I’ll win],” Crawford said when asked about the fight. “That’s why everyone’s going to come watch September 12.”

The two fighters shared a first face-off in the middle of the ring following Alvarez’s victory over Scull.

Crawford vs Canelo

The bout had reportedly been agreed to in January, but it was perhaps dependent upon Alvarez’s fight with Scull.

Despite the fight being heavily panned, Alvarez came out on top in a unanimous decision, retaining the WBA (Super), WBC and WBO 168-pound titles and winning back the IBF title he had been stripped of months earlier for choosing to face Edgar Berlanga over Scull in September.

The fight with Alvarez will be Crawford’s first since defeating Israil Madrimov for the WBA and WBO light middleweight championships last August. Crawford has previously been undisputed champion at both welterweight and light welterweight.