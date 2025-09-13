Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Former UFC Star Dustin Poirier Makes His Pick For Superfight

Dustin Poirier has shared his prediction for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown.

The highly anticipated Alvarez vs. Crawford clash takes place tonight (Saturday, September 13) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mexican boxing superstar will put his undisputed super middleweight belts (WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO) on the line against the undefeated Crawford, the former undisputed welterweight and light welterweight champion who has moved up two weight classes in pursuit of greatness at 168 pounds.

CANELO VS. CRAWFORD FINAL STARE DOWN



LIVE only on Netflix

This Saturday, September 13

9 PM ET | 6 PM PT pic.twitter.com/nDEVzaTjqo — Netflix (@netflix) September 13, 2025

The marquee bout takes on added weight as it marks the debut of Zuffa Boxing. The historic card is being promoted by UFC CEO Dana White under the TKO banner, in collaboration with Saudi Arabian sports chief Turki Alalshikh.

Image: @Zuffa_Boxing/X

Dustin Poirier Predicts Terence Crawford Will Pull Off An Upset Against Canelo Alvarez

According to BetOnline.ag, heading into fight night the defending undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is listed as a solid -170 favorite, while Terence Crawford stands as a +140 underdog looking to overturn the odds.

However, former UFC interim lightweight champion Poirier bucks the consensus of oddsmakers and combat sports analysts, predicting “Bud” Crawford will outbox Alvarez and pull off a shocking upset tonight to achieve three-division undisputed glory.

“I’m thinking Crawford for the upset tonight,” Poirier wrote on X.

I'm thinking Crawford for the upset tonight — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 13, 2025

Canelo Alvarez enters this bout fresh off a unanimous decision victory over William Skull this past May, successfully defending his 168-pound titles. The 35-year-old from Guadalajara boasts an impressive professional record of 63-2-2, including 39 knockouts against elite opponents such as Caleb Plant, Billy Joe Saunders, and Amir Khan.

His last defeat came in May 2022, a hard-fought unanimous decision loss to the now-undisputed light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

Meanwhile, Terence Crawford returns to the ring after a year-long hiatus. The 37-year-old Nebraska native last stepped into the squared circle in August 2024, securing a unanimous decision victory over Israil Madrimov to capture the WBA and vacant WBO interim light middleweight titles.

“Bud” remains unbeaten in his professional career, boasting a flawless 41-0 record with 31 wins by knockout. His victories include formidable opponents such as Errol Spence Jr., José Benavidez Jr., and David Avanesyan.

Image: @Turki_alalshikh/X



