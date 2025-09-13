Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Results & Highlights (5:30PM ET)

In a bout that has long been anticipated, Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford goes down tonight in an undisputed super middleweight title clash of two of boxing’s pound-for-pound greats today.

The two clash in the main event of the inaugural event promoted by TKO Boxing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A world champion in four weight classes, Canelo Alvarez picked up his first super middleweight title in December 2018 before defeating Caleb Plant in November 2021 to become the first ever undisputed boxing world champion at 168 pounds. He’d defend the undisputed championship four times before the IBF stripped him in 2024; he’d regain that title and became a two-time undisputed champion at 168 with his win over William Scull this past May.

Crawford has also been a world champion in four weight classes, having held undisputed gold at both light welterweight and welterweight. The undefeated Crawford, after more than five years as a welterweight champion, moved up to light middleweight last year, controversially defeating Israil Madrimov in August 2024 to become a champion at that weight class. This will be his first fight at 168.

The Canelo vs. Crawford card is available on Netflix and will begin at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Prelims are available on YouTube at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT. Ring walks for the main event are expected at approximately 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT.

If you can’t watch the action, MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights below.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Results & Highlights

Main Card:

Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Light Middleweight: Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr.

Interim WBC Super Middleweight Championship: Christian M’billi vs. Lester Martinez

Catchweight: Mohammed Alakel vs. Travis Kent Crawford

Preliminary Card:

Catchweight: Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adams

Heavyweight: Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin

Super Featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi vs. Javier Martinez

Light Welterweight: Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo

Light Heavyweight: Steven Nelson vs. Raiko Santana

Super Middleweight: Marco Verde vs. Marcos Osorio-Betancourt

