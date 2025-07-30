Claressa Shields Asks Why Would I Fight ‘Ugly’ Cris Cyborg when She Can’t Box?

Boxing icon Claressa Shields has given her thoughts on potentially fighting MMA/boxing star Cris Cyborg at some point in the future.

For the longest time now, Claressa Shields has been seen as one of the best female boxers in the sport. On the flip side, Cris Cyborg is one of the best female mixed martial artists ever. Of course, both have crossed over into the other’s dominant sport, but up to this point in time they’ve never fought one another.

Professionally, that is. They’ve sparred in the past but right now, given where they’re at in their careers, it doesn’t seem overly likely that we’re going to get Claressa Shields vs Cris Cyborg.

With that being said, Claressa Shields actually had the following to say about a potential matchup – and she didn’t hold back.

Claressa Shields takes a shot at Cris Cyborg

“Cris Cyborg is not vocal about [expletive]. She’s a hater and she’s ugly.”

“She wanted me to go down to 47 and fight her with 12-ounce gloves or some bull crap. She doesn’t really want to fight.”

“She’s fighting girls who are trash in boxing, girls who the commission wouldn’t even let get inside the ring with me for sparring. I should have knocked her out when we sparred, but we were friends.”

“Cris Cyborg cannot box.”

Shields is still only 30 years of age whereas Cyborg is 40. Who knows, maybe it’ll happen one day – but for now, trash talk is all that we’re going to get.