Conor McGregor Reacts to Reports of $250M Bout with Logan Paul at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium

Conor McGregor’s claims of boxing Logan Paul in India appear to be more than a fleeting notion.

Earlier this month, “The Notorious” sent the combat sports world into a frenzy by asserting that he’s actively working toward an exhibition boxing match with Paul. McGregor boldly declared he is “in preliminary agreements” with the Indian billionaire Ambani family, who are eager to back the potential blockbuster event financially.

Additionally, he hinted that this showdown could take place before his highly anticipated UFC return in 2025.

The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

I have agreed.

I will then seek my return to the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2024

What initially seemed like little more than a speculative social media stunt from the former two-division UFC champion, McGregor vs. Paul gained newfound credibility after veteran MMA reporter Ariel Helwani confirmed that both camps were indeed in talks about the fight. Now, an increasing number of signs point to the possibility that the Irishman may be serious about making it happen.

A recent report by Emmett Glenn of Fightbook MMA revealed that the matchup is reportedly set to take place at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium as part of “Visit India” tourism initiative, with both boxers expected to earn a whopping $250 million each. What makes this even more intriguing is McGregor’s near-confirmation on X, where he responded to Glenn’s report with a telling pair of emojis.

Moreover, the MMA superstar retweeted a post from his outlet, The Mac Life, reporting the aforementioned update.

As of now, Paul has remained silent about the proposed fight. In addition, it was revealed last week that neither the UFC nor WWE, the organizations McGregor and Paul are each signed to, have been approached about the bout. However, with both promotions now under the TKO Group umbrella, organizing this potential showdown could be seamless.

“The Notorious,” who hasn’t fought in over three years since suffering a leg break in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, was previously involved in a high-profile crossover boxing match against former multi-division champion Floyd Mayweather in August 2017. Despite his valiant efforts, McGregor ultimately succumbed to a TKO defeat in the 10th round.