Cris Cyborg Returns To Boxing After Successful PFL Debut, Announces Date And Opponent

MMA legend and PFL Super Fights champion Cris Cyborg is expanding her combat sports repertoire once again as she prepares for another professional boxing match.

The former champion across UFC, Invicta FC, Strikeforce and Bellator will face Karen Fernandes in a four-round super middleweight (154-pound) boxing bout on March 3 in Medellín, Colombia.

This marks her third professional boxing fight, showcasing her dedication to competing in multiple combat sports alongside her highly successful MMA career. Having secured stoppage victories in both of her 2024 boxing appearances — one professional and one exhibition — she aims to maintain her momentum inside the ring.

The announcement, made by her team, confirms that the fight will be available for streaming on CrisCyborg.com.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote:

“I am excited to return to the boxing ring with an international fight in Colombia 3.3.25 🇨🇴 Don’t miss any of the BTS action from Fight Week with @onlyfans.”

Cyborg’s dominance in MMA is unquestionable. With a 28-2 record, she has defeated elite opponents such as Holly Holm, Gina Carano, and Julia Budd. Most recently, she secured a unanimous decision victory over two-weight PFL champion Larissa Pacheco in October, further cementing her legacy.

Her transition to boxing highlights her desire to test her skills in different combat arenas, keeping her options open as she continues to compete at the highest levels.