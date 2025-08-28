VIDEO: Darren Till And Luke Rockhold Had To Be Separated During Heated Faceoff Ahead Of Misfits Boxing 22 Clash

Tensions are heating up between Darren Till and Luke Rockhold ahead of their weekend clash.

Both former UFC stars are set to face each other in the main event of Misfits Boxing 22: ‘Ring of Thrones’, where they will battle for the inaugural MFB bridgerweight title in a six-round showdown this Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐒 ⚔️



Darren Till takes on his biggest challenge yet in former UFC champion Luke Rockhold for the MFB Bridgerweight Championship. 🎖️



Salt Papi makes his triumphant return against the UFC veteran and legend Tony Ferguson for the MFB Interim Title. 😤… pic.twitter.com/QKhIkgzEz2 — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) July 16, 2025

Till is poised to make his third appearance for the Misfits Boxing banner. Earlier this year, “The Gorilla” secured back-to-back victories over Anthony Taylor and Darren Stewart. Since leaving the UFC in February 2023, where he compiled a 6-5-1 record, the former welterweight title challenger has found a new home in boxing.

Meanwhile, Rockhold is set to make his gloved boxing debut after dabbling in bare-knuckle competition with BKFC in April 2023. He was last seen in action at Karate Combat 45 in April 2024, where he secured a TKO win over Joe Schilling. The former UFC middleweight champion left the organization after a unanimous decision defeat to Paulo Costa at UFC 278 in August 2022.

Image: @lukerockhold/Instagram

Darren Till And Luke Rockhold Agree To Sudden Rule Change Amid Heated Faceoff

On Thursday, Darren Till and Luke Rockhold attended the pre-fight press conference, radiating the same fiery tension that marked their initial faceoff last month. The presser quickly escalated, with both fighters exchanging heated words on the mic. Things predictably spiraled out of control, forcing security to step in and separate them before it turned into a full-blown melee.

TILL & ROCKHOLD WANNA GO NOW! 🤯



🎟️ Buy #XSeries22 NOW at https://t.co/fmB3r5o4fv | August 30 | @MisfitsBoxing | Link in Bio For More pic.twitter.com/ErNd2Blmis — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) August 28, 2025

Amid the volley of profanities, “The Gorilla” confronted Rockhold over his alleged refusal to agree to an eight-round bout.

“Let’s make it eight rounds,” Darren Till said. “You said to Mams [Taylor] you would pull out of the fight if it was eight. I’m ready for eight. So who’s the coke head?”

Rockhold quickly countered and took the challenge, but even a handshake attempt on stage nearly sparked a full-on fight. The fighters ultimately appeared to settle on an eight-round main event, with Till threatening to pull out if the condition wasn’t met.

The face-off quickly mirrored the intensity from earlier, with Till continuing to demand an eight-round bout while security held both opponents back. At that moment, the Scouser shoved Rockhold, nearly igniting chaos.