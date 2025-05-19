Former UFC Star Darren Till Laughs At Tommy Fury’s Boxing Career ‘Nobody cares. No one’s asked’

Darren Till seems so unimpressed by Tommy Fury’s career that the idea of fighting him doesn’t even register as a serious option.

The two were originally set to throw down this past January, but the bout fell apart when Fury pulled out, seemingly shaken by Till’s threat to turn the boxing match into a brawl by kicking him. The warning rang out during the pre-fight press conference, leaving “TNT” apparently unwilling to gamble with the former UFC welterweight title challenger’s MMA roots.

As a result, “The Gorilla” faced late replacement Anthony Taylor and went on to score a sixth-round TKO victory. Meanwhile, Fury returned to the ring last Friday after nearly two years away, earning a unanimous decision win over Kenan Hanjalic in Budapest, Hungary.

With the victory, “TNT” extended his unbeaten pro record to 11-0, with the highlight of his career so far being his wins over YouTuber-turned-boxers Jake Paul and KSI in 2023.

Darren Till Mocks The Direction Of Tommy Fury’s Boxing Career

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Darren Till pulled no punches when discussing Tommy Fury’s boxing career after being asked about the fallout from their canceled fight. He emphasized that there’s still a score to settle with his fellow countryman but added that he’s definitely unfazed if the fight never materializes.

“The Gorilla” further confidently claimed he’s now a bigger draw in boxing and mocked Fury for headlining in a modest venue in Hungary.

“Let’s just get it straight out here, please: I don’t give a f**k if I fight Tommy or Jake Paul,” Darren Till said. “Do I want to fight them? Yes, it’s a lot of money. But have you ever seen me begging for a fight with Jake Paul? No, I just don’t do that sh*t. I’m not gonna certainly beg for a fight with Tommy. So you can go off and fight in Hungary. Why are you even fighting in Hungary? Like, I’m still on Misfits, I’m still fighting on the big shows. He’s fighting in Hungary. No, nobody cares. Nobody cares. No one’s asked.”

Darren Till secured a dominant unanimous decision victory in his sophomore boxing appearance, defeating Darren Stewart in the main event of Misfits Boxing 21 on Friday night in Derby.

The matchup was originally scheduled for March 29 on the undercard of the KSI vs. Dillon Danis showdown. However, when the main event between the British YouTuber and Danis was scrapped, the entire card was thrown into uncertainty, delaying Till’s bout as well.