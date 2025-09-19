Darren Till Explains Why He Is a Nightmare Matchup for Influencer Boxers

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has explained why he believes he is a nightmare matchup for influencer boxers.

Right now, Darren Till is one of the most exciting fighters in the influencer boxing world. He has been able to pick up a string of impressive wins, with his most recent being a knockout over Luke Rockhold. Now, he’s looking ahead to the future, and he has quite a few interesting names that he wants to face.

Darren Till is looking for big money fights but beyond that, he also has a pretty good chance of beating most of the guys that he wants to battle. He is thriving in this environment and right now, it doesn’t even make sense for him to venture back over to mixed martial arts.

In a recent interview, Darren Till explained why he’s so dangerous for a lot of these guys.

Darren Till on why he’s a nightmare fight for influencer boxers

“I just know when I come up against the guys like Tommy and Jake… even if Jake is a bit more prepared just the willingness to win and stuff like that and just time and pressure fighting they ain’t got that in their locker… some of these guys probably move better as a boxer but you know when I’m twitching on you I’m taking all your breath away and I’m twitching.

“And I’m moving and I’m probably moving a little bit. Not like a boxer, more MMA. That’s different for me. You don’t know where the shots are coming from. And all these pro boxers have sparred in the gym. They always say to me, ‘I know your left’s coming, but I don’t know where it’s coming from.'”