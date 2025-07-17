DAZN and Turki Alalshikh Ditch Pay-Per-View for Boxing Events Going Forward – ‘The PPV model has damaged boxing’

On November 22, 2025, a significant change will take place in the world of boxing broadcasts as DAZN and Turki Alalshikh, chairman overseeing Riyadh Season boxing events, move away from the pay-per-view model for select major events. The announcement was made following a meeting between Alalshikh and DAZN CEO Shay Segev, resulting in a revised policy that will grant all DAZN subscribers access to Riyadh Season and Ring-branded boxing events without additional PPV fees.

Turki and DAZN Ditch PPV

This change is timed to begin with the “Ring IV” show, which is scheduled for November 22, 2025. All subsequent Riyadh Season and Ring events aired on DAZN will be included as part of the standard subscription, eliminating the need for fans to pay extra for high-profile fights. Turki Alalshikh and DAZN leadership cited a shared desire to reach a broader boxing audience and reduce the barriers created by escalating PPV costs. They stated that the PPV model has negatively impacted the sport by limiting its accessibility and said that Riyadh’s investment in boxing allows for large fight purses without depending on PPV receipts.

The new policy applies to all Ring and Riyadh Season boxing events moving forward, marking a departure from a business model that has dominated major fight broadcasts for decades. Until the “Ring IV” event, two more PPV shows are scheduled on DAZN before the new approach takes effect. The policy shift means that DAZN subscribers will only need to pay their normal monthly fee for access to these events, consistent with DAZN’s original promise of being a subscription-based streaming platform for live sports.

On Social Media, Turki Alalshikh wrote:

“Great meeting with my brother Shay, CEO of DAZN. We have big vision to grow boxing and decide: No More Pay-Per-View. Starting with our [Ring Magazine] show in November, all Riyadh Season & The Ring events will be free to DAZN subscribers. The PPV model has damaged boxing, and we will no longer support it. We are with the fight fans.”

With DAZN and Riyadh Season removing extra charges for their marquee boxing cards, fans will be able to watch world title fights and major matchups under a single subscription. The decision also addresses long-standing complaints within the boxing community regarding fragmentation and high costs to watch important fights. Industry observers note that Saudi Arabia’s financial commitment to boxing enables this move and may put pressure on other promoters and broadcasters to reconsider PPV models if DAZN’s strategy proves effective in both reaching new fans and retaining subscribers.

The November launch event, “Night of the Champions,” will serve as the first showcase under this system, featuring four world title bouts. This change signals a new distribution model for top-tier boxing and may influence the way other rights holders structure their future broadcasting agreements.