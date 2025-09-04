Deontay Wilder Calls Out Francis Ngannou for a Boxing Match: “Let’s get it on”

Former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder has once again called for a showdown with Francis Ngannou.

As we know, Deontay Wilder is one of the hardest hitters in the history of professional boxing. He has done some incredible things throughout the course of his career and while a lot of people believe that he’s done at the elite level, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ seems to be interested in at least one more fight.

One name that comes to mind for Deontay Wilder to face is none other than Francis Ngannou. The former UFC heavyweight champion has already faced Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in the middle of the ring, and it only makes sense for him to complete the hat-trick.

In a recent interview, Deontay Wilder reiterated his desire to throw down with ‘The Predator’, potentially in Africa.

Deontay Wilder wants Francis Ngannou fight

“Hey baby, Francis, let’s get it on baby. If you serious about what you saying, for I am serious about what I’m saying. Let’s get it on once and for all. Your power against my power. Let’s test it out baby. Hey, if you down, I’m down. We can go to the motherland too, baby. AFRICA!”

Wilder will be aware of the power that will come back his way when facing Ngannou, but Deontay has taken on heavy hitters before. So long as he can ease his way into the fight and take things at his own pace, he stands a great chance of picking up the win.