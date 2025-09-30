Why Dillon Danis vs Eddie Hall Must Happen According to UFC Veteran

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen has explained why he wants to see a bizarre crossover fight take place between Dillon Danis and Eddie Hall.

For the longest time now, Dillon Danis has been among the top 10 most hated fighters in mixed martial arts – and potentially combat sports as a whole. After an initially promising start to his MMA career, Danis seemed to fall back on his friendship with Conor McGregor. In addition to that, he opted to troll just about everyone he could on social media, which really became his ‘signature’ move.

Nowadays, though, it seems as if Dillon Danis is working his way into a position of prominence in the influencer fighting scene. There have even been suggestions that he wants to square off with Eddie Hall who, for those who don’t know, is a former World’s Strongest Man. While that may seem like an absolutely insane idea, it’d likely be in a setting that would allow Dillon to utilize his jiu-jitsu skills.

Either way, in the current landscape, Dillon Danis vs Eddie Hall is a fight that can actually happen – whether you love it or hate it. Chael Sonnen, who has had his fair share to say on the influencer scene, recently had the following thoughts on Danis vs Hall.

Chael Sonnen wants to see Dillon Danis vs Eddie Hall

“Big guy, game vs smaller guy with skills. Story told many times. Fascinating. Promoter would book it, audience there. Eddie Hall will do it, Dillon will too.”

What a world we live in.