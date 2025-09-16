Eddie Hearn vs. Dana White – Boxing Promoter Ready to Take on UFC Boss

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has made it crystal clear that he wouldn’t be opposed to going head to head with UFC boss Dana White following his entry into the sport of boxing.

For many years now, Eddie Hearn has been viewed as one of the best promoters in boxing, and perhaps in all of combat sports. He has never been afraid to speak his mind, and he’s always tried to put on the best fights possible – even if that’s rubbed a few people the wrong way.

Now, there’s a new challenger in the boxing space, and his name is Dana White. Dana was part of the promotion for the Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez event last weekend and Eddie Hearn clearly took notice of that.

In a recent interview, Eddie Hearn spoke openly about what it means for White to enter boxing, and what he’s excited for.

Eddie Hearn’s view on Dana White

“You’re not going to see me slagging off Dana White – not because I don’t want to upset him, because I respect him. The one thing I would really like at this point in my career is to go head-to-head with him and to take him on. I want to compete against Dana White.

“I want to prove that I’m much better than him as a boxing promoter. So, I’m excited for him to come into the space. Competition’s fantastic, but you’re not going to come into boxing and steamroll the game. It’s not going to happen. Let’s see how it plays out.”