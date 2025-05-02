Fatal Fury Boxing: Ryan Garcia Knocked Down, Upset By Rolly Romero; Devin Haney & Teofimo Lopez Win In Snoozefest-Filled Card

Turki Al-alshikh was ambitious in trying to set out a boxing card that was dropped in the middle of Times Square in New York. And while the Fatal Fury card on May 2 had an aesthetically pleasing look to it, the card has unanimously been panned as a letdown that may have done more harm to the sport than help it.

This was all capped off in the main event, as Ryan Garcia, in his first fight since his win-turned-no-contest against Devin Haney — and the subsequent controversy-filled year he had — was upset in dramatic fashion by Ronaldo “Rolly” Romero in a bout for the vacant WBA lightweight championship.

Garcia looked to find his rhythm early, working a strong jab in the opening minutes. But Romero had a little surprise, landing a rocking hook that sent Garcia to the canvas in the second. Garcia got up and worked his way back into the fight with his jab over the next couple of rounds. Romero continued to try and work the body, however, and it seemed Garcia was fighting at a much slower pace than we’re used to after eating the canvas.

Despite pleas from his corner, Garcia’s pace did not pick up in the second half of the fight. Romero didn’t even need to increase his own game, as his activity was way more noticeable than the former lightweight and super featherweight champion’s. Romero continued to land some solid hooks as he completely outclassed Garcia.

All three judges gave the nod to Romero, with scores of 115-112 (from two judges) and 118-109.

The penultimate fight of the evening was one for the record books — and not in a good way — as Devin Haney scored a unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez.

Per Compubox, the pair threw the fourth-fewest punches thrown in the history of 12-round fights at any weight class. Just as bad, each fighter landed less than 100 punches throughout the entire 12 rounds that have been analyzed by Compubox. Dan Rafael added that Haney never landed more than nine punches in the round, while Ramirez never landed more than six in a round during the sloppy affair.

Each fighter landed less than 100 PUNCHES through the entire 12-round fight 😳 #FatalFury pic.twitter.com/wHOC3QaaW2 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 3, 2025

Haney never landed more than 9 punches in any round. Ramirez never landed more than 6. Amazing in its level of wretchedness. #boxing #HaneyRamirez — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) May 3, 2025

Nevertheless, it was a clear decision for Haney, who dictated the pace for nearly all of the bout. The judges scored the bout 119-109 (x2) and 118-110 for the former undisputed lightweight champion.

Teofimo Lopez headed up the first of the three promoted main events of the evening, retaining his WBO junior welterweight championship against Arnold Barboza Jr. Barboza had his fair share of moments in the fight, landing early on the champion, as well as landing a strong right hand that caught Lopez’s attention. Lopez, however, was thoroughly dominant, utilizing his speed and footwork in executing combinations at a hand speed pace Barboza couldn’t keep up with.

All three judges scored the fight for Lopez, with two 116-112 totals and an 118-110.