“Flatline” – Fans React As Darren Till Savagely Sends Luke Rockhold To The Shadow Realm At Misfits Boxing 22

Darren Till displayed violence in the way his fight with Luke Rockhold ended, folding him like a lawn chair in the third round to claim the inaugural Misfits Boxing bridgerweight championship in the main event of Misfits Boxing 22.

Rockhold got off to a strong start with crisp striking, but Till managed to land a pair of strong left hands late — with one of them being enough to drop Rockhold bad. Rockhold managed to get up at eight and made it into round two. Rockhold got to working the jab again during the second, but Till landed a flurry that appeared to look like it’d result in a standing eight-count — but the referee did not count it.

Till would finish things in the third round, pressuring Rockhold into the corner before landing a hard-hitting, brutal combination that dropped Rockhold out cold bad, completely flattened and mangled against the ropes.

Till was once considered a top rising name in MMA at welterweight, going 17-0-1 and challenging Tyron Woodley in a welterweight title fight at UFC 228. He’d lose the fight, starting a run of five losses in six fights over a four-year period that ended with a loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282. Till has since found success in boxing with an exhibition win over Mohammad Mutie and victories in Misfits Boxing earlier this year over Anthony Taylor and Darren Stewart.

Rockhold went 16-6 in MMA, which includes middleweight title reigns in both Strikeforce and the UFC. Rockhold ended Chris Weidman’s undefeated record at UFC 194 to become UFC champion before dropping the title to Michael Bisping at UFC 199. After a win over David Branch, Rockhold lost three straight to end his MMA career, getting knocked out by Yoel Romero and Jan Blachowicz at UFC 221 and UFC 239, respectively, and dropping a decision to Paulo Costa at UFC 278.