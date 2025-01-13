Tyson Fury Announces ‘Retirement’ From Boxing After Second Usyk Loss, Fans Say ‘He’ll Be Back In A Few Months’

Tyson Fury has announced via a video on social media that he is retiring from boxing after 37-pro fights. “The Gypsy King” is currently coming off of back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk having come into their first encounter with an unbeaten record of 34-0-1.

The 36-year old has achieved some incredible things in his career. From his stunning win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to become the unified champion to the incredible comeback story that led to his three iconic fights with Deontay Wilder, Fury was considered the best of his generation for some time.

Having only ever lost to a fellow modern-day great in Usyk, there are still some interesting fights out there for Fury including the long awaited clash with fellow Brit Anthony Joshua which appeared to be more likely than ever of happening. However, if his statement is to be believed, this is the end of the road for one of the heavyweight division’s best.

Fury references famous highwayman robber Dick Turpin in his video, potentially in reference to his decision loss to Usyk last month which he heavily debated at the time.

“Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet. I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing, it’s been a blast. I’ve loved every single minute of it and I’m gonna end with this, Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side. Getup!”

‼️ Tyson Fury has announced that he's now RETIRING from boxing at age 36 following his defeats to Oleksandr Usyk…



As is often the case in combat sports, especially with a personality like Fury who often says things to elicit a reaction or to use it as a bargaining chip, the fans aren’t entirely convinced that this is the last we will see of him. Reactions on social media do not seem to suggest that this is the final chapter.

“He’ll back in a few months once he’s offered 250 million to fight Anthony Joshua.”

“Negotiation Tactic”

“Until the next comeback announcement!”

“See you in the ring in a few months”