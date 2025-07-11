Gervonta Davis Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence Against Ex-Girlfriend In Florida

Gervonta Davis has once again found himself entangled in legal turmoil.

On Friday morning, WPLG Local 10 was first to report that the reigning WBA lightweight champion had been arrested in Miami, Florida on a battery charge tied to accusations of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend of four years.

According to the report, Davis was taken into custody and brought to the Doral Police Department in connection with an incident that reportedly occurred outside the alleged victim’s residence last month.

Gervonta Davis has today been arrested on a battery-domestic violence charge relating to an incident on June 15th in which he is alleged to have assaulted his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares two children.



According to the arrest report, Davis allegedly struck her in the back… pic.twitter.com/mu25WGC0Zz — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) July 11, 2025

“Tank” and his former partner, with whom he shares custody of two children, reportedly got into an argument when Davis arrived to pick them up on Father’s Day. What began as a verbal dispute quickly escalated into a physical altercation. The 30-year-old boxer from Baltimore allegedly struck the woman on the back of the head and then slapped her across the face as she leaned into his car, causing a minor cut to her lip.

This is the third time Gervonta Davis has been accused of assaulting a woman. He was previously charged with domestic battery in both February 2020 and December 2022.

Police Body cam footage has released of Gervonta Davis arrest from December 2022 for domestic violence 😳 pic.twitter.com/e4LI0QibLN — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 27, 2023

When Was Gervonta Davis’ Last Appearance In the Ring?

Gervonta Davis most recently competed in March, when he defended his WBA lightweight title against Lamont Roach Jr. in a bout that nearly cost him both his belt and his undefeated record.

“Tank” was outclassed for much of the fight and controversially took a knee in the ninth round. He later claimed it was to clear grease from his eyes due to a recent hair treatment, and the sequence was not ruled a knockdown. The fight was ended in a majority draw, allowing Davis to retain his title.

Davis currently holds an undefeated professional record of 30-0-1, with 28 of those wins coming by knockout.