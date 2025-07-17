Does Jake Paul Deserve Respect? Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Answers “He’s trying his best”

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has answered the question of whether or not Jake Paul deserves respect in the boxing world.

We all know that Jake Paul is viewed as a controversial figure in the sport of professional boxing – and that much is an understatement. While he is undeniably an incredible promoter who has done wonderful things for women’s boxing in the last few years, his actual fights haven’t really garnered that much respect from the masses due to the nature of his opponents.

Of course, money talks in a lot of instances, and Jake Paul has certainly made a lot of that. As we look ahead to his future in the sport, it definitely feels like he’s got a few more tricks up his sleeves.

In a recent interview, Manny Pacquiao was asked about Jake Paul, and he gave a pretty interesting response.

Manny Pacquiao praises Jake Paul

“I respect him, you know? He’s trying his best. He’s working hard for his dream, and he wants to be a champion. So I respect that. Not everyone can do that, putting in the work, stepping in the ring… It’s not easy.”

It’s doubtful that this is a fight we’d ever see, especially given that Pacquiao is set to return for a world title match of his own this weekend. Still, it’s a big deal to see ‘The Problem Child’ receive respect from someone of his stature, and it speaks volumes to what he’s been able to achieve thus far. Watch this space.