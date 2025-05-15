Jake Paul Eyes World Title Run: “Badou Jack, Zordo, Joshua, Even Canelo Are on the Horizon”

Jake Paul is setting his sights higher than ever, declaring his intention to pursue a world title and naming established champions Badou Jack, Gilberto “Zordo” Ramírez, Anthony Joshua, and even Canelo Álvarez as potential opponents on his path. After building a professional boxing career that has moved beyond novelty matchups, Jake Paul now says he is in active discussions with several top fighters as he looks to prove himself against recognized names in the sport. With a record of 11-1 and an upcoming fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Paul’s latest comments mark a clear shift toward challenging for legitimate titles and stepping into the ring with some of boxing’s most accomplished athletes.

Jake Paul Wants Canelo and Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, has built an 11-1 professional boxing record since his debut in 2020, with notable victories over opponents from various backgrounds, including former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, as well as ex-NBA player Nate Robinson. Paul suffered his first defeat in a split decision against Tommy Fury in February 2023 but rebounded with a win over Nate Diaz and three subsequent knockout victories. His next bout is scheduled for June 28, 2025, against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., as Paul continues to seek legitimacy in the sport.

In recent comments, Jake Paul revealed ongoing discussions with several prominent fighters, including Gervonta Davis, Anthony Joshua, Badou Jack, Ryan Garcia, KSI, and Tommy Fury. Among these, Badou Jack stands out as a significant target. Jack is a Swedish boxer and three-division world champion, having held the WBC super-middleweight, WBA light-heavyweight, and WBC cruiserweight titles.

Jake Paul also mentioned interest in facing Zordo, a nickname for Gilberto Ramírez, another high-profile boxer, and highlighted Canelo Álvarez as a long-term goal. Canelo is a Mexican boxer and multiple-time world champion across four weight classes, widely regarded as one of the sport’s elite, and recently became a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion.

In an interview with The Schmo, Jake Paul explained:

“Yeah, look, I mean, we’re in discussions with a lot of names-Gervonta Davis, Anthony Joshua, Badou Jack, Ryan Garcia, KSI, Tommy Fury. So there’s a lot of people on the hit list. But Badou Jack excites me a lot and I definitely want to become world champions, so going after Zordo or Badou sounds like a good game plan to me. But Canelo’s still on the horizon”

Other names Paul referenced include Gervonta Davis, an American lightweight champion known for his knockout power; Anthony Joshua, a British former unified heavyweight champion; Ryan Garcia, a lightweight contender; KSI, a fellow YouTuber and boxer; and Tommy Fury, a British boxer and reality TV personality who handed Paul his only loss. This means that Paul is considering opponents ranging from the lightweight division at 135 pounds all the way up to heavyweight at over 250 pounds.

Jake Paul’s list of potential opponents covers a wide spectrum of boxing weight classes. Gervonta Davis is a lightweight, fighting at 135 pounds. Ryan Garcia currently competes at super lightweight, which is 140 pounds. Tommy Fury has fought around the light heavyweight limit, weighing in at about 175 to 183 pounds in recent bouts.

KSI and Paul himself have competed at cruiserweight, which has an upper limit of 200 pounds. Badou Jack has held world titles at super middleweight (168 pounds), light heavyweight (175 pounds), and cruiserweight (200 pounds). Gilberto “Zordo” Ramírez is a unified cruiserweight champion, also fighting at 200 pounds. Anthony Joshua is a heavyweight, typically weighing over 250 pounds, while Canelo Álvarez has competed from light middleweight (154 pounds) up to light heavyweight (175 pounds).

Paul’s ambitions signal a shift from celebrity-driven exhibitions to seeking bouts with established champions, aiming for world title contention in the cruiserweight division and beyond.