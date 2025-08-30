Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis: “It’s a Joke” Says Conor McGregor’s Training Partner

Dillon Danis has given his thoughts on the planned bout between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis.

As we know, Jake Paul is a pretty controversial figure within the world of professional boxing – and that’s us putting it lightly. He’s been able to do some great things in terms of promoting women’s boxing, but when it comes to his own career inside the ring, there are more than a few critics out there.

As we look ahead to the future, Jake Paul seems to have some pretty interesting things lined up, including a blockbuster exhibition fight against Gervonta Davis. Once again, this has been ridiculed and slammed by many as being a farce, but that doesn’t appear to be stopping it from going ahead.

In a recent interview, Dillon Danis, who fought Jake Paul’s brother Logan, weighed in on the whole situation.

Dillon Danis rips into Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis

“I think it’s a joke. I mean, he says he wants to be world champion. He’s fighting a 125 pounder. I called it like the Tyson fight. They’re going to have a little sparring match. It’s basically selling wolf tickets and just stealing people’s money. You know, Jake is a good salesman, but you know, this started with me and Jake. There’s no Jake Paul without me. So, I think he’ll finish with us one day.”

‘Tank’ has a whole host of potential opponents that he could battle but instead, this is the direction he’s opted to go down.