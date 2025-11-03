Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Officially Off Due To Domestic Violence Allegations Against Davis

Jake Paul is still planned to compete in a boxing ring in 2025; it just won’t come in an exhibition bout against Gervonta Davis. The Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis-led event scheduled for November 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, has been canceled.

The event’s cancelation comes following new allegations of abuse against Davis, who is now being sued civilly.

“Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly,” Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement. “While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025. Details regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized. We thank Netflix, the Kaseya Center, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for their partnership.

“Most Valuable Promotions appreciates the continued support and understanding of our athletes, partners, sponsors, and fans as we work to finalize updated event plans.”

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Event Canceled, Paul Expected To Still Fight Before End Of Year

Davis’ ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, is accusing Davis of several crimes, including battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment during an incident that occurred in a strip club on October 27.

Davis allegedly attacked Rossel in the club’s back room before dragging her out to the parking garage, where he allegedly assaulted her again.

This is not Davis’ first time facing these allegations. He has faced domestic violence-related charges in February 2020, December 2022, and July 2025.

Rossel claims that she was abused by Davis multiple times during their brief relationship.

According to Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions, a fight for Paul is expected to take place before the end of the year. Potential new opponents have included the likes of Terence Crawford, Ryan Garcia, and Francis Ngannou, as well as a potential rematch with Nate Diaz.