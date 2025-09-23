Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis: Weight, Rounds, Rules And Everything To Know For Nov. 14 Showdown

New details have been revealed for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis boxing matchup.

The Paul vs. Davis showdown was originally scheduled for November 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. But plans shifted last week when Most Valuable Promotions pulled its request to host the bout in Georgia after the state’s Athletic and Entertainment Commission raised concerns over the significant weight gap between the fighters.

As a result, the high-profile clash has been moved to the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on the same date.

🚨2 MONTHS OUT🚨



The countdown is ON…We are just TWO MONTHS OUT from Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis⏳🌴



There’s no cooling down what’s coming…🥶🐬



Who can handle the heat? 👀🍿



———

Friday, November 14

LIVE on Netflix

Kaseya Center – Miami, FL#JakeTank pic.twitter.com/DAiXoNVD1j — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) September 19, 2025

Although early reports suggested the bout would be an exhibition, details remained scarce until now.

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis: What Are The Official Rules?

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis held their first promotional press conference in New York on Monday, where Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian revealed key details about their upcoming fight.

The fight is set for 10 rounds, each lasting three minutes, contested at a 195-pound catchweight. Both boxers will wear 12-ounce gloves. While the bout is classified as an exhibition and won’t affect either fighter’s professional record, three ringside judges will score the contest, ensuring a winner is declared if it goes the full distance.

MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian just put the rumors to rest and announced the OFFICIAL ruleset for #JakeTank 🤯



———



Friday, November 14

LIVE on Netflix

Kaseya Center – Miami, FL#JakeTank pic.twitter.com/gTqJdHflYn — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) September 22, 2025

For context, welterweight boxers (147 pounds and under) typically wear 8-ounce gloves, which “Tank” is used to. Paul, meanwhile, usually fights with 10-ounce gloves, standard for higher weight classes, except in his exhibition with Mike Tyson in November 2024, when both wore 14-ounce gloves.

Davis has spent most of his career fighting at lightweight, with a limit of 135 pounds. By comparison, “The Problem Child” weighed 200 pounds in his most recent bout and typically competes in the cruiserweight division.

Jake Paul last fought in June, securing a unanimous decision win over former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. He currently boasts an 11-1 record, with seven of those victories coming by knockout.

Gervonta Davis last entered the ring in March, facing Lamont Roach Jr. in a bout that ended in a majority draw. The reigning WBA lightweight champion remains undefeated in his professional career with a 30-0-1 record, including 28 wins by knockout.