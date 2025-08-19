Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Deported To Mexico, Facing Charges Over Alleged Cartel Connection

A little less than two months after his initial arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been deported to Mexico, where he is currently in a prison.

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security deported Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. to Mexican authorities to face charges in accordance with his country’s justice system,” Ronald Johnson, U.S. ambassador to Mexico, said in a statement on social media. “This action reflects the strong cooperation between our governments, demonstrating that collaboration yields results and strengthens the security of both nations.”

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Deported To Mexico

In early July, Chavez Jr. was detained by ICE near his residence in Los Angeles, facing allegations of unlawful entry into the United States.

Chavez Jr. is alleged to be involved with the Sinaloa Cartel, a group that has been deemed terroristic by the U.S. government. Chavez Jr. allegedly has had an arrest warrant in Mexico since 2023, reportedly due connections to the Cartel, and he is alleged to have helped traffic firearms, ammunitions, and explosives.

Per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, After 46 days in detention, Chavez Jr. was transported to a jail in Sonora.

Chavez Jr. and his team and family have maintained the boxer’s innocence in this matter.

The arrest by ICE came just days after the former WBC middleweight champion dropped a decision to Jake Paul in a highly criticized and lackluster bout.