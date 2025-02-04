KSI vs. Dillon Danis Official For Misfits Boxing 21 On March 29

KSI and Dillon Danis are finally set to settle their long-standing feud inside the squared circle.
The two rivals are set to collide in a 185-pound showdown, headlining Misfits Boxing 21. The event, billed as “Unfinished Business,” is scheduled for March 29 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.
KSI and Danis were originally scheduled to clash at Misfits Boxing 4 in January 2023, but “El Jefe” pulled out just a week before fight night. At the time, KSI and his team claimed that Danis withdrew due to a lack of proper preparation.
“The Nightmare” was originally set to square off against former English footballer Wayne Bridge on March 29, but the fight was scrapped after the ex-Chelsea defender pulled out.
KSI is coming off the first setback of his boxing career—a unanimous decision loss to Tommy Fury in the main event of the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – PRIME Card in October 2023.
Danis made his boxing debut on the same card, facing KSI’s former rival-turned-business partner, Logan Paul. However, the bout ended in chaos, as the former Bellator fighter was disqualified in the sixth round after attempting to put Paul in a chokehold.