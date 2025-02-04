KSI vs. Dillon Danis Official For Misfits Boxing 21 On March 29

KSI and Dillon Danis are finally set to settle their long-standing feud inside the squared circle.

The two rivals are set to collide in a 185-pound showdown, headlining Misfits Boxing 21. The event, billed as “Unfinished Business,” is scheduled for March 29 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

When i found out i had the opportunity to fight him, i had to take it up.



I finally get my payback for what he did to me at Misfits 3. That double guard BS won't work with me pussy. See you soon. pic.twitter.com/AKN16bOhDm — ksi (@KSI) February 4, 2025

KSI and Danis were originally scheduled to clash at Misfits Boxing 4 in January 2023, but “El Jefe” pulled out just a week before fight night. At the time, KSI and his team claimed that Danis withdrew due to a lack of proper preparation.

“The Nightmare” was originally set to square off against former English footballer Wayne Bridge on March 29, but the fight was scrapped after the ex-Chelsea defender pulled out.

KSI is coming off the first setback of his boxing career—a unanimous decision loss to Tommy Fury in the main event of the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – PRIME Card in October 2023.

Danis made his boxing debut on the same card, facing KSI’s former rival-turned-business partner, Logan Paul. However, the bout ended in chaos, as the former Bellator fighter was disqualified in the sixth round after attempting to put Paul in a chokehold.