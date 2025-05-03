Manny Pacquiao To End Four Year Layoff With WBC Title Shot In July

Manny Pacquiao appears set to come out of retirement and lace up the gloves once more for a highly anticipated return to the boxing ring.

On Friday, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced that Pacquiao is expected to return to active competition after a four-year hiatus, with plans to face reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. The bout is rumored to take place on July 19 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sulaiman explained that under WBC rules, a former champion of Pacquiao’s caliber is allowed to come out of retirement and immediately compete for a title. He further revealed that the 46-year-old Filipino boxing legend has already received medical clearance from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

“Pac Man” was last seen in the ring in August 2021, where he endured a grueling unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugás in their WBA super welterweight title bout. His most recent victory came in July 2019, when he edged out Keith Thurman via split decision in a hard-fought battle nearly six years ago.

Pacquiao assumed office as a senator in June 2016, following a successful campaign in that year’s national elections. He held the position until 2022, stepping away from legislative duties to launch a presidential bid in the Philippines.

The former multi-division world champion boasts a storied professional record of 62-8-2, with 39 of those wins coming by knockout. “Pac Man” is also set to receive one of boxing’s highest honors when he is officially inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame this June in Canastota, New York.

Meanwhile, Barrios was elevated to WBC welterweight champion in 2023 after Terence Crawford vacated the belt to move up in weight. “El Azteca” last competed in November, appearing on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event. In his first title defense, the 29-year-old American went the distance with Abel Ramos, earning a tightly contested draw that allowed him to retain the championship.

Barrios is currently riding a four-fight win streak, with a professional record of 29-2-1 and 18 wins by knockout.