Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Results & Highlights (5:30PM ET)

For the first time in four years, Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring and attempts to win gold once again, and MMA News has you covered with all the action.

Pacquiao is set to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight championship in the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) card at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pacquiao is of course known as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time, winning world championships in eight different divisions through his career. Pacquiao’s last welterweight title win over Keith Thurman in 2019 made him the oldest welterweight champion in the sport, as well as the first four-time welterweight boxing champion — which can improve to five times with a win tonight.

Pacquiao’s last fight came in August 2021, where he lost the WBA title to Yordenis Ugas.

Barrios defeated Ugas in September 2023 to capture the interim WBC welterweight title. He’d defend the interim title against Fabian Maidana in May 2024 before being promoted by the WBC to full champion after Terence Crawford moved up in weight. Barrios then battled Abel Ramos to a controversial draw to retain the title against on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul.

The WBC Super Welterweight Championship will be on the line in the co-feature bout of the evening in a rematch between defending champion Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu. The two first met in March 2024, with Fundora taking a split decision to win the WBO title and then-vacant WBC title.

Fundora retained the titles over Chordale Booker in March. Tszyu, meanwhile, came up short against Bakhram Murtazaliev for the IBF light middleweight title but defeated Joseph Spencer in April.

The Pacquiao vs. Barrios card is available on pay-per-view via both Amazon Prime and traditional cable broadcasters and will begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Prelims are available on Amazon Prime at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT. Ring walks for the main event are expected at approximately 11pm ET/8pm PT.

If you can’t watch the action, MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights below.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Results & Highlights

Main Card:

WBC Welterweight Championship: Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios

WBC Super Welterweight Championship: Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu

Super Lightweight: Isaac Cruz vs. Omar Salcido

Featherweight: Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Gary Russell Jr. vs. Hugo Castaneda

Super Bantamweight: David Picasso vs. Kyonosuke Kameda

Super Featherweight: Mark Magsayo vs. Jorge Mata

