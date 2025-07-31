Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Former UFC Champion Questions The Validity of Boxing Match

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz has questioned the validity of the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

Just a matter of months ago, Mike Tyson came out of retirement for a boxing match against none other than Jake Paul. On paper, that would’ve seemed like a crazy idea less than a decade ago – but we live in strange times. Influencer boxing has become quite the thing over the years off the back of Paul, KSI and, originally, Joe Weller.

In the present day, everyone is pretty annoyed about what went down between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ was able to pick up the victory but given Mike’s age and general health, it wasn’t considered particularly legitimate. Some people even speculated that it could’ve been staged, with Tyson being paid to lose to Paul, holding back from showing the kind of true power that he once had in his prime.

That includes Tito Ortiz, who had the following to say about Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul in a recent interview.

Tito Ortiz’s view on Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

“I was kind of bummed. I wanted Tyson to knock out Jake Paul. And I saw him pull some punches. I’m not saying that it was fixed, but I questioned a lot of it. I thought Tyson had a lot more.”

Will any kind of fight like this ever happen again? If Jake Paul has anything to say about it, then the answer is probably going to be yes.