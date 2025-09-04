Mike Tyson And Floyd Mayweather Set To Clash In Surprising Exhibition Match In Spring 2026

Just when fans thought nothing could top the crazy world of combat sports, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are set to face off in the ring.

On Thursday, CSI Sports revealed that two boxing legends are set to square off in an exhibition bout in spring 2026, with the date and venue yet to be finalized.

In a press release (via MMA Fighting), “Iron Mike” stressed the unprecedented and unpredictable nature of the matchup, emphasizing that both boxers are fully committed despite the risks.

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather,” Mike Tyson stated. “I thought, ‘No way this happens,’ but, Floyd said yes. This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable—and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets. I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

Meanwhile, “Money” emphasized that the exhibition fight will be a major fan-pleasing spectacle.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” said Mayweather. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

When Did Mike Tyson And Floyd Mayweather Last Compete In The Ring?

Mike Tyson returned from nearly two decades of retirement last November to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a highly publicized superfight, where “Iron Mike” fell via a lopsided unanimous decision.

Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson by unanimous decision.#PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/rQVXSu4HAU — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 16, 2024

The 59-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion, who initially hung up his gloves after a loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005, boasts a professional record of 50-7 and two no-contests, with 44 victories coming by knockout.

Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather last stepped into the ring in August 2024, going the distance in an eight-round exhibition against John Gotti III.

“Money” retired from professional competition in August 2017 after defeating former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor via TKO. The former multi-weight champion retired undefeated with a flawless 50-0 record, including 27 victories by knockout.