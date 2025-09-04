Mike Tyson And Floyd Mayweather Set To Clash In Surprising Exhibition Match In Spring 2026

Just when fans thought nothing could top the crazy world of combat sports, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are set to face off in the ring.
On Thursday, CSI Sports revealed that two boxing legends are set to square off in an exhibition bout in spring 2026, with the date and venue yet to be finalized.
In a press release (via MMA Fighting), “Iron Mike” stressed the unprecedented and unpredictable nature of the matchup, emphasizing that both boxers are fully committed despite the risks.
Meanwhile, “Money” emphasized that the exhibition fight will be a major fan-pleasing spectacle.
When Did Mike Tyson And Floyd Mayweather Last Compete In The Ring?
Mike Tyson returned from nearly two decades of retirement last November to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a highly publicized superfight, where “Iron Mike” fell via a lopsided unanimous decision.
The 59-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion, who initially hung up his gloves after a loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005, boasts a professional record of 50-7 and two no-contests, with 44 victories coming by knockout.
Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather last stepped into the ring in August 2024, going the distance in an eight-round exhibition against John Gotti III.
“Money” retired from professional competition in August 2017 after defeating former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor via TKO. The former multi-weight champion retired undefeated with a flawless 50-0 record, including 27 victories by knockout.