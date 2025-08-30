Misfits Boxing 22 Results & Highlights: Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold

Misfits Boxing 22, also known as MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones, is underway this Saturday, August 30, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, and MMA News has you covered with all the action as it unfolds.

In the main event, former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till collides with ex-UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold for the inaugural MFB bridgerweight crown. Adding to the spectacle, former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson makes his boxing debut against Salt Papi with the MFB interim middleweight title up for grabs.

Additionally, the Misfits Boxing 22 card will feature a rare MMA clash as the controversial Dillon Danis makes his long-awaited return to competition after more than six years, taking on the emerging Warren Spencer for the first-ever MF MMA light heavyweight championship.

Misfits Boxing 22 Results & Highlights

Main Card

MFB bridgerweight title: Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold

Interim MFB middleweight title: Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi

MF MMA light heavyweight title: Darren Till vs. Warren Spencer

Joey Essex vs. Numeiro

MFB super middleweight title: Ty Mitchell def. Sean Hemphill via split decision (98-95, 95-96,96-94)

MFB heavyweight title: Chase DeMoor (C) def. Natan Marcon via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) (R2, 0:52)

Rahim Pardesi def. Amadeusz Ferrari via TKO (R4, 1:05)

Preliminary Card

Amir Anderson def. Vitor Siqueira via KO (R5, 0:55)

MFB women’s lightweight title: Carla Jade (C) def. Daryn Harris via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46 x2)

Demi Sims def. Nadeshi Hopkin via unanimous decision (40-35 x3)

J’Hon Ingram def. Banty Singh via TKO (R2, 1:19)

Carla Jade vs. Daryn Harris

AND STILLL YOUR MFB LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION 😤@carla_jjade gets the unanimous decision win over Daryn Harris 🙌



AND STILLL YOUR MFB LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION 😤@carla_jjade gets the unanimous decision win over Daryn Harris 🙌

Demi Sims vs. Nadeshi Hopkin

A bit of confusion there for Demi Sims and Nadeshi Hopkins 😅



On to round 3 next!!



A bit of confusion there for Demi Sims and Nadeshi Hopkins 😅

On to round 3 next!!

PURE DOMINANCE!! 🔥



Demi Sims secures the unanimous decision victory over Nadeshi Hopkins 🙌



PURE DOMINANCE!! 🔥

Demi Sims secures the unanimous decision victory over Nadeshi Hopkins 🙌

J’Hon Ingram vs. Banty Singh

JUST LIKE THAT!!!!! 🤯



J’Hon Ingram FINISHES Banty Singh in round 2!



JUST LIKE THAT!!!!! 🤯

J'Hon Ingram FINISHES Banty Singh in round 2!

Amir Anderson vs. Vitor Siqueira

CRAZY END TO ROUND 3!!! 👀



Amir Anderson DROPS Siqueira!!



CRAZY END TO ROUND 3!!! 👀

Amir Anderson DROPS Siqueira!!

WHAT A PREFORMANCE!!! ✨



Amir Anderson STOPS Vitor Siqueira in round 5!



WHAT A PREFORMANCE!!! ✨

Amir Anderson STOPS Vitor Siqueira in round 5!

Amadeusz Ferrari vs. Rahim Pardesi

MASSIVE WIN FOR PARDESI🙌



Rahim Pardesi STOPS Amadeusz Ferrari in round 4!!



MASSIVE WIN FOR PARDESI🙌

Rahim Pardesi STOPS Amadeusz Ferrari in round 4!!

Great win for Rahim Pardesi and special dance 🕺😅



Great win for Rahim Pardesi and special dance 🕺😅

Chase DeMoor vs. Natan Marcon

The referee has stopped the fight!?!?🤯



The referee has stopped the fight!?!?🤯

Sweet Sweet Revenge 😈



Chase DeMoor gets the TKO win over Natan Marcoń 👊



Sweet Sweet Revenge 😈

Chase DeMoor gets the TKO win over Natan Marcoń 👊