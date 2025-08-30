Misfits Boxing 22 Results & Highlights: Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold

Misfits Boxing 22, also known as MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones, is underway this Saturday, August 30, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, and MMA News has you covered with all the action as it unfolds.
In the main event, former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till collides with ex-UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold for the inaugural MFB bridgerweight crown. Adding to the spectacle, former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson makes his boxing debut against Salt Papi with the MFB interim middleweight title up for grabs.
Additionally, the Misfits Boxing 22 card will feature a rare MMA clash as the controversial Dillon Danis makes his long-awaited return to competition after more than six years, taking on the emerging Warren Spencer for the first-ever MF MMA light heavyweight championship.
Misfits Boxing 22 Results & Highlights
Main Card
- MFB bridgerweight title: Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold
- Interim MFB middleweight title: Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi
- MF MMA light heavyweight title: Darren Till vs. Warren Spencer
- Joey Essex vs. Numeiro
- MFB super middleweight title: Ty Mitchell def. Sean Hemphill via split decision (98-95, 95-96,96-94)
- MFB heavyweight title: Chase DeMoor (C) def. Natan Marcon via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) (R2, 0:52)
- Rahim Pardesi def. Amadeusz Ferrari via TKO (R4, 1:05)
Preliminary Card
- Amir Anderson def. Vitor Siqueira via KO (R5, 0:55)
- MFB women’s lightweight title: Carla Jade (C) def. Daryn Harris via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46 x2)
- Demi Sims def. Nadeshi Hopkin via unanimous decision (40-35 x3)
- J’Hon Ingram def. Banty Singh via TKO (R2, 1:19)
Carla Jade vs. Daryn Harris
Demi Sims vs. Nadeshi Hopkin
J’Hon Ingram vs. Banty Singh
Amir Anderson vs. Vitor Siqueira
Amadeusz Ferrari vs. Rahim Pardesi
Chase DeMoor vs. Natan Marcon